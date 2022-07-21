ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Police Raid on Favela Kills at Least 18, Sparks Anger

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A police operation Thursday targeting gang members in Rio de Janeiro's largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities, left at least 18 people dead in one of the deadliest raids the city has seen recently and one already bringing more criticism of police...

