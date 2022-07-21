ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge, FBI says

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlOIA_0goLg7Be00

NEW JERSEY (AP) — The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

The Pulaski Skyway now becomes another dead end in the decadeslong mystery that has stretched from a Michigan horse farm to the East Coast: Where are the remains of one of America’s most powerful labor leaders?

The 47-year riddle turned last year to land next to a former landfill under the bridge in Jersey City. The FBI conducted a search there in early June.

“Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered during that search,” said Mara Schneider, an FBI spokeswoman in Detroit.

“While we do not currently anticipate any additional activity at the site, the FBI will continue to pursue any viable lead in our efforts to locate Mr. Hoffa,” she said.

Schneider declined to comment further when asked for details about the excavation.

Authorities believe Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit in 1975 while meeting with reputed mobsters.

Dan Moldea, a journalist who has written extensively about the Hoffa saga, said he was personally briefed by the FBI in a video conference call Thursday.

He said the FBI and its contractors did not dig in the exact spot that he had recommended.

“I’m not thrilled with the result. … My impression today was them breaking the bad news to me: Thanks for the tip but this is over. That’s my interpretation,” Moldea told The Associated Press.

“They dug holes very, very deep,” he said.

The FBI reached out to Moldea last year after he published a detailed account from Frank Cappola, who was a teenager in the 1970s when he worked at the old PJP Landfill near the bridge.

Cappola said his father, Paul Cappola, who also worked at the landfill, explained how Hoffa’s body was delivered there in 1975, placed in a steel drum and buried with other barrels, bricks and dirt.

Paul Cappola, worried that police might be watching, dug a hole on New Jersey state property, about 100 yards from the landfill, and subsequently moved the unmarked barrel there, according to Moldea.

Frank Cappola spoke to Fox Nation and Moldea before he died in 2020 and signed a document attesting to his late father’s story.

Moldea said the FBI told him it did not dig in the exact spot that he had recommended because radar showed nothing suspicious below ground.

“I do think they missed this one spot,” he said. “I think the body’s there. We just can’t find it.”

Hoffa was president of the 2.1 million-member Teamsters union from 1957-71, even keeping the title while in prison for trying to bribe jurors during a previous trial. He was released from prison in 1971 when President Richard Nixon shortened his sentence.

It has been long speculated that Hoffa, who was 62, was killed by enemies because he was planning a Teamsters comeback. He was declared legally dead in 1982.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
92.7 WOBM

Jersey City, NJ man admits to possession and distribution of cocaine

A Jersey City man has pleaded guilty to hauling in and dealing out a massive amount of cocaine in and around the community within Hudson County. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said that 43-year-old Jerome Powell had been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Surprising + Bizarre Laws in New Jersey

In Washington state, it’s illegal to kill Bigfoot. Over in Colorado, it’s illegal to have a sofa outside. There are tons of absurd laws throughout the United States, including here in New Jersey — where we’re home to quite a few. Thinking about playing some bingo, taking your dog to the park, or maybe planting a tree? In some towns in NJ, you may have to think again. Read on to learn more about some of the most bizarre and absurd laws in New Jersey.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Hoffa
Person
Dan Moldea
Person
Richard Nixon
PIX11

LI cop assaulted by shoplifter while probing prior theft: police

WESTBURY, New York (PIX11) — A Long Island police officer investigating one shoplifting incident at a Target in Westbury was allegedly assaulted by a man caught committing a second theft, according to authorities. The officer was interviewing a worker at the big-box store on Corporate Drive near Zeckendorf Boulevard about a recent theft around 2:25 […]
WESTBURY, NY
PIX11

Three men injured in East Harlem shooting: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, New York (PIX11) — Three men were shot in East Harlem early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to 1791 Lexington Avenue at around 2 a.m. and found multiple gunshot victims. A 29-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and twice in the left leg, according to an NYPD spokesman. A 26-year-old […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Teamsters#The Pulaski Skyway#The Associated Press
NBC New York

77-Year-Old Mom of Ex-Brooklyn Borough Prez Candidate Beaten to Death: Sources

A 77-year-old woman, the mother of a former candidate Brooklyn borough president, was found beaten to death in Brooklyn, authorities said Sunday. First responders were dispatched for a possible assault inside a residence on East 45th Street near Linden Boulevard in the Flatbush section late Saturday. Police found Elenora Bernard...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

2 killed just blocks apart in less than an hour in Harlem

NEW YORK - Two men were killed in less than an hour overnight in Harlem in what police are saying are unrelated incidents. In the first incident, NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man stabbed in front of a home located at West 130th Street at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx Cannabis Hub launches

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Local leaders and community activists celebrated the launch of The Bronx Cannabis Hub at the Bronx Museum of the Arts on Sunday. The hub is a first-of-its-kind program, designed to help those who were most harmed by marijuana prohibition to participate in the legal marijuana industry by accessing New York’s first […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

N.J. cop shoots man running with gun, officials say

A Paterson police officer investigating the sound of gunfire in the city last month shot a man who was running from the area and refused to stop, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. The office Friday released body camera footage from the incident. The incident began unfolding around...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy