Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Look Inside Ship Seen Near Erie Mapping the Lake

If you spent any time on the shores of Presque Isle this month, you likely noticed a big ship out in Lake Erie which has been canvassing the water for hours at a time. Erie News Now learned it is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) ship Thomas Jefferson which is on a mission to map the lake floor.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

NWPA Pride Alliance hosts first ever Meadville pride event

The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted their first ever pride event in Meadville on Saturday. About 200 people attended the event on Upper Chestnut Street and Diamond Park. The opening ceremonies were hosted by NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon. People were able to enjoy a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and much more. “We have […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Drum circle and 814 Concert canceled

We have been informed by the City of Erie that the drum circle and 814 concert planned for Sunday night have been canceled. These events have been canceled due to the predicted upcoming weather for Sunday night. Residents are encouraged to join the city next Sunday July 31 at Wayne Park where these events will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Class of 2020 Erie Aquatics Hall of Fame finally inducted

After a two year hiatus, the 2020 Erie Aquatics Hall of Fame took place on July 24. The event took place at the Ambassador Center on Peach Street. On Sunday, 12 people were inducted into the Hall of Fame for Erie Aquatics. Whether they were a swimmer, a diver, or another water spot, these individuals […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, Erie (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. We record the concerts live and air them on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights in the summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. The show will take place on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Brooke Surgener. To learn more about these concert series, please visit their website or call 814-864-3001.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

U.S. Brig Niagara holds first public day sail since 2019

July 23 marked the first public day sail for the U.S. Brig Niagara in nearly three years. The Niagara has not held a public sail day since September of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That changed on Saturday however. Some of those in attendance included several high school Girl...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie history, cuisine highlighted in Erie Food Tours

Local cuisine and culture is being highlighted during a food tour in downtown Erie. The Erie Food Tour draws crowds from near and far to learn about Erie history and to try local cuisine. Participants of Erie Food Tours are coming from near and far to see what the City of Erie has to offer […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Greek dog, Coney dog: What is it called and who can claim it?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York Lunch on East Avenue in Erie has a small dining area. A lunch counter currently is closed for social distancing — boxes on the counter, stool seats missing — making the dining area feel that much smaller. Behind the counter, the employees move between a backroom kitchen and the area behind the lunch counter. In some places, it’s a tight fit for two workers to pass each other.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Lake Park holds Mid-Summer Festival

Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Scammers Create Imaginary Event to Dupe Erie Vendors

Scammers 1,000 miles from Erie tried to dupe local vendors into paying for space at a made-up festival. A poster started appearing all over local Facebook feeds, offering space at a summer pop-up shop in Perry Square. Vendors could rent space for $80 to $100, and in return, the poster...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

The latest storm update for July 24

According to our team of meteorologists, the storms will continue to fire well south and East of Erie. The severe threat has lowered for the time being. Continue to keep an eye out for isolated strong storms that could redevelop through the late evening, but at the time there is no immediate concern. We have […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local third grader sells lemonade to support good causes

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That is what one local third grader is doing in order to help those who are in need. Nine-year-old Aaron Kehl started selling lemonade last year in May. Since then he has raised around $2,200. All of the proceeds from the lemonade go towards whichever charity Kehl chooses […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

13 Dog Swimming, 3 Beach Advisories in Place in Erie County

Toxins in water samples at 13 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Farmer's Market Takes Over Perry Square on Sundays

Before the rains came down, Perry Square in downtown Erie was filled with people enjoying the weekly farmer's market. From live music, to vendors, morning yoga, fresh produce and fresh flowers, there was something for everyone. Community members got the chance to enjoy the fresh air while supporting local businesses.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local restaurant hosts spaghetti dinner fundraiser for homeless vets

A local restaurant recently held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support local veterans. Butch’s Place Family Restaurant on West 26th Street in Millcreek Township held a fundraiser dinner for homeless veterans on July 24. In addition to spaghetti, the fundraiser featured a military jeep and a veterans band. The restaurant said it would pick up […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meet the 13-year-old Erie entrepreneur who makes her own lip gloss

A 13-year-old entrepreneur tested the Erie market with a pop-up shop on State Street on Saturday while selling a collection of goods. The young business owner, Nalayah Williams, makes her own lip gloss and calls her brand the Nalayah Rae Collections. Williams mixes all of the ingredients together from scratch and also does her own […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

