WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKEF) - West Chester Township will be hosting the USA Triathlon for a tenth year. Youth triathletes of all levels, from beginners to the nation’s top rising multisport stars, will compete July 30 and 31 at Voice of America Park. More than 900 triathletes from across the United States will come to West Chester to take part in the chance to become a national champion.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO