Attorney: Chicago cop who shot fleeing man will keep job

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside of a Chicago church as they gathered for a funeral service. Chicago police say all three victims were hospitalized in good condition. Police say someone from inside a gray sedan on Saturday afternoon had opened fire on a group of funeral attendees who were taking a picture outside of Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. No arrests were immediately made. A witness told The Sun-Times that he was attending a funeral service for his cousin, Mike Nash. House says Nash was an anti-violence activist who died of a heart attack.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO