Wallkill, NY

Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

By Jess
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

 

101.5 WPDH

‘Wonderful Cornerstone’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Suddenly Closes

Many Hudson Valley residents are disappointed one of the region's "premier" restaurants, which has been open for over 30 years, closed down with no warning. On Thursday, the owners of Catherine's Restaurant in Goshen announced the restaurant has served its last customer. Goshen, New York 'Cornerstone' Closes Down. "It is...
GOSHEN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Do You Need a Permit to Have a Yard Sale in the Hudson Valley?

It’s yard sale time again here in the Hudson Valley. That’s a big deal for treasure hunters and collectors. I know of people that spend a great deal of time mapping out their yard sale activity for the weekend. They check craigslist and Facebook, figure out which ones they want to go to, plan a route, and spend the whole day going from yard sale to yard sale. I’ve been known to do that a few times in the past, but now there is absolutely nothing I need. In fact, I have so much stuff that I should be holding my own yard sale.
HUDSON, NY
City
Hudson, NY
City
Germantown, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
Hudson, NY
Food & Drinks
Kingston, NY
Food & Drinks
Hudson, NY
Business
City
Kingston, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Mohegan Lake, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
City
Adams, NY
Kingston, NY
Business
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Kingston, NY
Lifestyle
101.5 WPDH

Peek Inside: Hollywood Royalty Moving To Hudson Valley, New York

Take a look inside Matt Damon's "stunning" $8.5 million Hudson Valley home he just purchased to enjoy "country perfection." "Hollywood on the Hudson" strikes again! Matt Damon is moving to the Hudson Valley. Matt Damon Buys Home in Northern Westchester County, New York. Actor Matt Damon recently purchased a home...
BEDFORD, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Best French Fries in the Hudson Valley

Who's got the best French fries in the Hudson Valley?. There are so many options out there in the Hudson Valley area to get good French fries. Each year on July 13, National French Fry Day is celebrated. According to National Day Calendar, the day recognizes a staple food on menus across the country. It got us to thinking, where can we get the best fries everyday?
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

International Staycation: Relaxing Bali Oasis in Ulster County, NY

An Airbnb listing in Rosendale, NY is inviting local residents to take a vacation to Bali without even having to leave the Hudson Valley. "Balihouse" is a four-house compound on 7.5 acres of beautiful property, complete with a hot tub, hammocks, and your own private spring-fed pond. The hosts claim that the surrounding nature and remote location will "set you up in the peaceful state of mind" and that you'll "sleep better here than anywhere else." Now there is some fine print (we'll get to that in a moment), but here's what you can expect when you travel to "Bali".
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Top 5 Highest Rated Hudson Valley Dive Bars

We've got the Hudson Valley's top 5 favorite dive bars. According to National Day Calendar, National Dive Bar Day is this Thursday (July 7), and it's a day to raise a toast to the place where friends gather and memories are made. One can observe National Dive Bar Day by visiting their favorite, local dive bar with friends and using #NationalDiveBarDay to share on social media.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Mid-Hudson Valley’s Best Chinese Food According to Google

So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Disappointing News About Annual BBQ Fest in New Paltz, NY

You can't have family from the midwest and not be a huge BBQ fan. I feel like I grew up on it. Kind of like Italians grow up on spaghetti and meatballs. One of my favorite summer events has always been the annual Hudson Valley Ribfest. I can remember the first time I went to it at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, NY. Walking through the gates all you could smell was delicious BBQ.
NEW PALTZ, NY
