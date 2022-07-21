ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Talks of Implementing School Voucher System

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

As Tennessee becomes the latest state to implement a school...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
alreporter.com

Ivey’s office blasts ADPH message on masking

COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in Alabama, with hospitalizations creeping higher and doctors’ offices reporting noticeable increases in COVID-positive patients. In response, the Alabama Department of Public Health tweeted last week that it’s “better to be safe than sorry,” and suggested normalizing masking to cut down on spread.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Alabama Education
WAAY-TV

Mega Millions reaches $790 million

It’s the chance of a lifetime. People across the country are playing the mega millions lottery, hoping to win $790 million. It's the nation's fourth largest jackpot. However - due to Alabama's constitution banning lottery and gambling , residents here have to travel across state lines to participate. "I...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Voucher#School Choice
WHNT-TV

New Lottery Bill Enters Alabama Legislature

The Mega Millions Jackpot tonight is $660 million dollars, but Alabamians won't have a shot at the prize without crossing state lines. News 19 looks into whether a lottery bill could pass this upcoming legislative session.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WHNT-TV

End of June Campaign Finances

It's remarkably quiet at the moment on the campaign trail in Alabama. Especially compared to the first five months of the year and the tens of millions of dollars candidates spent mostly on ads.
ALABAMA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

Luverne, Alabama Hyundai supplier used child labor.

Reuters is reporting that children as young as 12 have been recently employed at SMART Alabama in Luverne, which has supplied parts for Hyundai since 2003. The story of the children came to light following the February 3 disappearance of a 14-year-old Guatemalan migrant child in Alabama, the news service stated.
LUVERNE, AL
WSFA

State superintendent focusing on improving state scores, graduation rates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new school year for the state of Alabama means new goals for school districts set by state Superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey said the three main goals he will be focusing on are improving reading and math scores, which will eventually lead students into being more college and career-prepared.
ALABAMA STATE
unionspringsherald.com

Judge Tatum Addresses Driver License

The Judge of Probate Office processes renewals and replacements for Alabama driver license and non-driver ID. For a renewal, you must bring your hard copy; for a replacement, you must bring either your birth certificate or social security card. Birth certificates may be obtained from the local Health Department and social security cards may be obtained from the Social Security Administration Agency. Approximately three years ago, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency changed the policy on accepting an incident/offense report from law enforcement for a replacement Alabama driver license or non-driver ID.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy