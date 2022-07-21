ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Daily 4’ game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Midday Daily 4” game were:

1-6-2-3

(one, six, two, three)

