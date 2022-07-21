ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Wheel of Time: Origins' Returns Next Month, New Trailer Focuses on Lan Mandragoran

By Maggie Lovitt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Video's fantasy epic The Wheel of Time took the world by storm last year as it dove into the intricate and magic-filled world that the late Robert Jordan conjured up in his expansive novel series. Along with the series, Prime unveiled six animated shorts called The Wheel of Time: Origins...

Person
Madeleine Madden
Person
Mike Weber
Person
Robert Jordan
Person
Meera Syal
Person
Rupert Degas
Person
Rafe Judkins
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Daniel Henney
