(KRON) — In June 1966, three pregnant women were scheduled to receive routine abortions at San Francisco hospitals. Each woman had contracted rubella, or German measles, early in their pregnancy, and each was fearful of the potential birth defects that could result from their infection. Rubella was known to greatly increase the risk that a baby would be born with severe birth defects, with some doctors saying there could be up to an 80% risk of these defects.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO