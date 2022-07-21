Taking the cake

HARTINGTON — Nora Hames, daughter of Eric and Crystal Hames has read “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” at the Hartington Public Library. She received a medal, certificate of completion, her final prize and a FREE book from the library. This fall, Nora will attend Pre-School at Holy Trinity. Nora visits the library with her mom, and siblings, Blake, Colby and twins, Reid and Mya. She loves the color pink and books from the Pinkalicious series by Victoria Kann. One of her favorite things to do at the library is to play with the play kitchen. “Great job” goes out to dad/mom for instilling the love of reading at a young age. This program was launched to instill the love of reading, get children ready for school, and to encourage more parent/child library visits. Books are logged and prizes are awarded along the way. One of the best ways to encourage pre-reading skills is to spend time sharing books each and every day. Reading provides a solid foundation, a key to school and learning success.

HARTINGTON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO