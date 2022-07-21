ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Reminder to pay attention to speed limits

By News Staff
cbs19news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are hitting the road this summer are being reminded to pay attention to posted speed limits. Law enforcement officials say following them can help to save your life...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

cbs19news

Charlottesville man dies in single vehicle car crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (CBS19 News)--ACPD Responding to fatal car crash. "At approximately 5:34 pm, on Saturday, July 22, 2022, units from Albemarle County Police Department along with career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Miller School Road. The driver...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Model kit shop in Staunton is largest in Virginia

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new face and name have taken over the model plane shop in downtown Staunton. Along West Beverly Street you can find “Frontline Model Kits and Hobbies” and inside you’ll find the store walls and shelves lined with model kits. Christian Vames has...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Police investigating larcenies involving group of teens targeting homeowners

Charlottesville Police are trying to get to the bottom of a string of larcenies reported across the city over the past few weeks. The incidents appear to be related, because victims have described similar events and given similar suspect descriptions. The victims in each case reported being approached by four juvenile-aged individuals who claimed to be raising money for some sort of fundraiser. While speaking with the homeowner, one of the juveniles will express the need to use the restroom. After being invited in, the victims have reported wallets, money, credit/debit cards, and other miscellaneous items missing.
Augusta Free Press

Update: Authorities locate missing Staunton woman

Update: Saturday, 1:44 p.m. Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Friday, 9:54 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen the end of June, but was just reported missing today by a family member.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Richmond, as well as parts of Henrico County and Hanover County. The impacted area includes the entire city of Richmond, as well as the northwestern part of Henrico and the south central part of Hanover. The severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect until 10:30 p.m. tonight.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Gender-neutral bathrooms in the works for central Virginia school renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new schools being built in the Commonwealth will feature gender-neutral bathrooms and construction projects in Central Virginia are following suit. Both Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools have gender-neutral bathrooms in mind when it comes to its’ upcoming renovations. The school districts say...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO warns of a scam in Shenandoah County

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that residents have reported receiving calls from scammers. This is the typical scam call where the person tells you that your neighbor, friend or family member has been arrested and needs to be bailed out. The caller might seem very convincing and even...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Slope work to close part of Crozet Avenue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some drivers will have to take a detour near Crozet on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says slope work will close part of Crozet Avenue between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day. The work will be taking place between Buck Road and...
CROZET, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed after dump truck overturns in Albemarle County

ABLEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County. According to the Albemarle Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Louisa Road and Tally Ho Lane just before 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 for a report of a crash. When...
WDBJ7.com

Police cite man with loaded handgun at Lynchburg airport

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/TSA Release) - An Alabama man was cited by police Thursday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight at Lynchburg Regional Airport, according to TSA. The 9mm handgun was loaded with 17 bullets. A TSA officer staffing the checkpoint...
WHSV

Thursday shooting in Shenandoah leaves one man dead

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 53-year-old man was found dead in a pick-up truck on Buzzard View Place Thursday. The Page County Emergency Communications Center got a call that two people had been shot in the area. Law enforcement from several agencies responded to the scene. There, they found...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating a fatal crash along Route 22 (Louisa Road), near Tally Ho Farm Lane. Emergency responders were called out to the area around 8:35 a.m. Thursday, July 21. A dump truck hauling asphalt went off the road, hitting a tree. Police...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man injured in shooting near Lynchburg beer garden

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened behind Greenhaus Beer Garden early Saturday morning. It happened at about 1:18 a.m. Lynchburg Police shared video. Click here to see the video. Officers were on foot patrol near the intersection of 12th Street and Main...

