Reminder to pay attention to speed limits

Charlottesville Police are trying to get to the bottom of a string of larcenies reported across the city over the past few weeks. The incidents appear to be related, because victims have described similar events and given similar suspect descriptions. The victims in each case reported being approached by four juvenile-aged individuals who claimed to be raising money for some sort of fundraiser. While speaking with the homeowner, one of the juveniles will express the need to use the restroom. After being invited in, the victims have reported wallets, money, credit/debit cards, and other miscellaneous items missing.

3 DAYS AGO