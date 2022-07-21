Reminder to pay attention to speed limits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are hitting the road this summer are being reminded to pay attention to posted speed limits. Law enforcement officials say following them can help to save your life...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (CBS19 News)--ACPD Responding to fatal car crash. "At approximately 5:34 pm, on Saturday, July 22, 2022, units from Albemarle County Police Department along with career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Miller School Road. The driver...
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new face and name have taken over the model plane shop in downtown Staunton. Along West Beverly Street you can find “Frontline Model Kits and Hobbies” and inside you’ll find the store walls and shelves lined with model kits. Christian Vames has...
Charlottesville Police are trying to get to the bottom of a string of larcenies reported across the city over the past few weeks. The incidents appear to be related, because victims have described similar events and given similar suspect descriptions. The victims in each case reported being approached by four juvenile-aged individuals who claimed to be raising money for some sort of fundraiser. While speaking with the homeowner, one of the juveniles will express the need to use the restroom. After being invited in, the victims have reported wallets, money, credit/debit cards, and other miscellaneous items missing.
Update: Saturday, 1:44 p.m. Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Friday, 9:54 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen the end of June, but was just reported missing today by a family member.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Richmond, as well as parts of Henrico County and Hanover County. The impacted area includes the entire city of Richmond, as well as the northwestern part of Henrico and the south central part of Hanover. The severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect until 10:30 p.m. tonight.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new schools being built in the Commonwealth will feature gender-neutral bathrooms and construction projects in Central Virginia are following suit. Both Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools have gender-neutral bathrooms in mind when it comes to its’ upcoming renovations. The school districts say...
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying the young woman whose body was found near a Hanover road Thursday morning. Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Winns Church and Greenwood roads just after 7 a.m. after a citizen saw the body off the road's shoulder.
The driver of a dump truck is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Louisa Road and Tally Ho Lane in Albemarle County this morning. A dump truck that had been hauling asphalt overturned at approximately 8:30 a.m. The driver of the truck, 41-year-old John Henry Alfred Moorman of Culpeper, died...
RICHMOND, Va. — With about a month left before most schools in Central Virginia open their doors, staffing shortages remain an issue. Near the top of that list is the need for school bus drivers. To combat the shortages, most school districts are offering higher pay and incentives, but,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is waiving the fees for its Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek swimming areas. The county says this is a way to ensure everyone has a way to stay safe, in case you can’t make it to one of the cooling stations.
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that residents have reported receiving calls from scammers. This is the typical scam call where the person tells you that your neighbor, friend or family member has been arrested and needs to be bailed out. The caller might seem very convincing and even...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some drivers will have to take a detour near Crozet on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says slope work will close part of Crozet Avenue between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day. The work will be taking place between Buck Road and...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/TSA Release) - An Alabama man was cited by police Thursday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight at Lynchburg Regional Airport, according to TSA. The 9mm handgun was loaded with 17 bullets. A TSA officer staffing the checkpoint...
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 53-year-old man was found dead in a pick-up truck on Buzzard View Place Thursday. The Page County Emergency Communications Center got a call that two people had been shot in the area. Law enforcement from several agencies responded to the scene. There, they found...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened behind Greenhaus Beer Garden early Saturday morning. It happened at about 1:18 a.m. Lynchburg Police shared video. Click here to see the video. Officers were on foot patrol near the intersection of 12th Street and Main...
