ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

15 Dog-Friendly Campgrounds in Maine

By Meghan Morrison
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maine is one of the best places to go camping. The Pine Tree state offers so many different options in varying landscapes, from sites in the Western mountains to campgrounds right on the sandy beaches. We may not get a very long summer season here in Maine but we surely know...

949whom.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

This Small Gesture Can Save the Lives of Maine Pets and Animals

Since this past weekend, Mainers have buckled in and been prepared for scorching heat and temperatures that will be accompanied by some thick, pea soup-like humidity. According to CBS 13 WGME, temperatures will reach the 90s multiple times this week, both inland and on the coast as well. Obviously, Mainers...
94.9 HOM

The Most Uniquely Gorgeous Places to Take Selfies in Maine

Let's be honest, almost all of us love to take photos, of ourselves. But sometimes, you do not like your background. The lighting is bad, there's an empty pizza box behind you or you cat is walking by. I have found something to solve all of those problems, which is, the most uniquely amazing spots in Maine, to take photos, to level up your selfie game!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Hampden competition raises money for Maine veterans

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The annual Trident Armory SBTF Benefit Match returned to Hampden this weekend. Participants all across the country signed up for a competition with 12 challenging stages. All coming together to raise money for Maine veterans and K9s on The Front Line. Volunteers say they can’t thank...
HAMPDEN, ME
WMTW

Maine celebrates Open Farm Day as heat makes life harder on farmers

WESTBROOK, Maine — Maine celebrated the 33rd annual Open Farm Day on Sunday, providing people an opportunity to visit statewide farms for free and learn from farmers. "It's nice to show people what happens a little more behind the scenes and give people the educational experience of what we do on a daily basis," said Hillary Knight, the president of Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
WDEA AM 1370

Maine Marine Experts’ Tips on How to Safely Swim with Sharks

With more and more sharks being spotted off the coast of Maine, marine experts are offering some tips on how to stay safe. Let me be clear. I'm not saying that there are ways to stay safe in the water once you've spotted a shark. But the fact is, there are sharks in the ocean and an increasing number of the larger ones are heading to the coast of Maine for our abundance of seals. So it's vital that we learn more about how to have fun in the water while being mindful of the fact that we might be sharing the space with predators. In Maine, the risk of a shark attack is very small, but it's not impossible. This was, sadly, proven in 2020 when a woman visiting from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White shark while swimming in a black wetsuit off Bailey Island. The death of Julie Dimperio Holowach was the first fatal shark attack in Maine's history.
94.9 HOM

Founded in Maine in 1975, Olympia Sports Will Be Closing For Good

In a world where millions of people are constantly turning to massive online retailers for all of their purchasing needs, we continue to see the decline of traditional brick-and-mortar stores, not just in Maine, but all over the United States. According to WGME 13, the latest store to announce a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Camping Sites#Campgrounds#Local Life#Travel Beach#Outdoor Info#What To Do
94.9 HOM

The Best Places to Eat in Maine are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine farmers welcome Wild Blueberry Weekend in August

AUGUSTA, Maine — If you’re from Maine, you’ve likely experienced a holiday made up around food. For nearly 40 years, Maine Maple Sunday has grabbed much attention, as snowed-in New Englanders look for reasons to get outside in early spring. But for years, the blueberry has existed...
94.3 WCYY

This Unique Maine Bridge Symbolizes Love

There are many bridges in New England and the state of Maine holds quite a few. According to American Road and Transportation Builders Association, there are 2,485 bridges in the state of Maine. I finally visited one bridge in Maine, and though it may not be the longest bridge, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
B98.5

Severe Thunderstorms Possible For Much of Maine Today

Summer in Maine means riding Dragon's Descent at Funtown, contending with tourists who don't know how to drive and pop-up thunderstorms that seemingly appear out of an otherwise beautifully clear sky. You know what they say, right? If you don't like the weather in Maine, just wait a minute and it will change.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Hilarious: The Most ‘Mainah’ Traffic Stop in Maine History

These Maine State Troopers have got to be the most patient people in the world. Just watch this video. The guy in the red vehicle goes OFF on the Maine State Trooper who is by far the most patient person I have ever seen. I think he was actually incredibly amused by the whole thing and maybe felt a little sorry for the guy he had pulled over. It makes you think about all the petty crap these officers have to put up with every single day, along with all the dangerous stuff they have to deal with as well.
PORTLAND, OR
102.9 WBLM

Have You Noticed an Uptick in Turtles All Over the Maine Mainland?

It's something that I've noticed while driving up and down the Maine Turnpike and 295, especially over the last couple of months -- random turtles on the side of the highway. At least, I've noticed their half-shells. I haven't noticed a head poking out or any other part of the turtle except the half-shell.
observer-me.com

6 Maine summer hikes where you can go for a swim

If you’ve ever been hiking on a hot summer day and wanted to jump in the water to cool off, we have great news. There are numerous Maine hiking trails that either lead to or past swimming holes that are bound to be more beautiful and less crowded than most of the public beaches.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

MDOT Posts Reminder of Horse & Buggy on the Roads

The Maine Department of Transportation posted a reminder to their Facebook page on watching out for horses and buggies on the road. They included a link to the statutes in the state of Maine related to animals on a public way. See below. In Aroostook County, Maine, we are used...
Z107.3

Woman With World’s Largest Gape Eats Maine’s Biggest Lobster Roll

There was a Guinness Book Of World Records winner in Maine over the weekend, and she brought her appetite!. Samantha Ramsdell is a TikTok star star, with an incredibly big mouth. So big in fact, that she is a Guinness World Records title holder, for "World's Largest Mouth Gape", so why not head to Maine, to try the self-proclaimed "World's Largest Lobster Roll"
The Maine Monitor

Examining poverty levels in Maine by county

The Maine Monitor has compiled a comparison by county, and cumulatively statewide and nationwide, of the percentage of individuals living below the poverty level as of 2020. The default display is the percentage of individuals at all ages, and the data can be sorted by age group by clicking on the “All People” menu option or by hovering over each county’s block.
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy