Extremely toxic water hemlock plant found near White Rock Lake

By Alex Keller
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An extremely toxic plant has been discovered growing around White Rock Lake, and Dallas officials are taking action to keep park patrons safe.

Dallas Park Maintenance & Operations officials said that several populations of water hemlock were discovered growing around the lake and that after surveying the area, determined that parkgoers were at a substantial risk of coming into contact with the highly poisonous plant.

Water hemlock looks fairly inconspicuous. It grows between about one-and-a-half to three feet tall and prefers wet areas. Despite their similar names, water hemlock is actually only distantly related to poison hemlock.

Its closest relatives are actually carrots, parsley, and celery, which it can be sometimes confused for. Like its edible relatives, water hemlock has small, bunched white flowers and medium-sized but broad leaves.

Flowers of the highly toxic water hemlock plant, which resemble those of carrots and parsley. Dallas Parks Management & Operations

And while carrots, parsley, and celery vital nutrients, water hemlock has high concentrations of a toxin that causes violent convulsions and even death.

The chemical responsible for water hemlock's deadly profile is called cicutoxin. The poisonous compound essentially works in the opposite way that the common anti-seizure medication phenobarbital does, causing the nervous system to become too excited and overactive.

The result is that the brain becomes so stimulated that victims become panicked, have convulsive seizures, and sometimes die. It's so powerful that ingesting even a tiny part of the plant could cause a reaction within 10 minutes.

Officials note that the primary risk of cicutoxin poisoning is through ingestion, but even mere skin contact with the plant could have cause a reaction.

Leaves of the highly toxic water hemlock plant. Dallas Parks Management & Operations

In fact, water hemlock presents such a high risk to city employees that physical removal is not an option. Instead, the city plans to an herbicide called glyphosate, or Rodeo. It's approved for use near aquatic environments, but Dallas has not used it near White Rock Lake in years. However, they said it's the product that will most effectively kill the entire plant, including the roots.

Dallas PMO plans to begin applying the herbicide on Friday, July 22. They'll monitor it for weeks to make sure it kills the plant and dries up its roots, neutralizing the threat.

Until then, officials said to be vigilant and keep an eye out for the plant. If you spot water hemlock, don't attempt to remove it yourself. Avoid the plant and report your observations to Dallas PMO.

CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Dallas' Cool Schools initiative turns campuses into outdoor learning centers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This week I updated all of us on an ongoing project of the Texas Tree Foundation. The Cool Schools Program is the transformation of Dallas county school grounds into outdoor learning centers. The program is working on seven school campus this fall, bringing the total to over 30. Most of these schools are in low-served areas of Dallas.Just one visit to any of these school grounds and you can't unsee it. These are huge expanses of tree-less grass — not exactly inviting space for play or neighbors. The program designs and plants trees and hardscape to transform these areas...
DALLAS, TX
