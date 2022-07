The NCAA just stumbled upon a huge scandal that was done by one of the top institutes’ colleges. Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruit, his wife, and other members of his coaching staff offered up to $60,000 worth of impermissible benefits all prohibited by the league rules and other incentives to recruit over two dozen athletes over a three-year period. As per an official notice of allegations from the NCAA, Pruitt used to speak to the athletes and their families first and then transfer the benefits in such a way that it was not easy to notice.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO