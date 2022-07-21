ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Responding to Fatal Drug Overdoses Last year

KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - Local rehab centers are...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Des Moines Register. July 24, 2022. Editorial: Trail systems are becoming an Iowa jewel, after years of work. “These are projects I was worried I wouldn’t see the completion of in my lifetime,” said Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition. The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Severe storms bring high rainfall totals to Minnesota and Iowa

A combination of two rounds of storms on Saturday resulted in significant rainfall amounts across the region with some seeing close to 5" inches in total over a 24 hour period. During yesterdays severe storms, some of the strongest generated rainfall rate values approaching 3" inches per hour according to...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Farm-to-school funding to improve nutrition for Iowa students

DES MOINES, Iowa – Nearly $100,000 is going to the Iowa Department of Education to help connect Iowa schools with local and regional farmers to incorporate fresh, locally grown food in school meals. Total funding includes $67,677 from the US Department of Agriculture and $25,000 from the Iowa Department...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Health
KIMT

Tulsa horse show a 'bucket list' event for Iowa woman

DENVER, Iowa (AP) — If Kim Kass had one wish, it’d be that she could spend every minute with her horse. “I’d be living the life I love to live,” she said. “There’s nothing better than starting your morning with your horse. It’s peaceful, it’s just us, the birds, and the crickets.”
DENVER, IA
KIMT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for North Iowa and southern Minnesota through 3 AM. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 3 AM CDT Sunday for all of North Iowa and …
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Severe Weather: Tracking severe storm threat this afternoon

Saturday: Currently a level 3 out of 5 risk across southeast Minnesota and northeast IA for strong to severe storms on Saturday. Timing There look to be two rounds of storms Saturday. The first, and most concerning, round arrives in far Southeast Minnesota sometime 12-5pm. This will be a very...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy