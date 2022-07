The Minnesota Aurora's first USL W League season ended in heartbreak last night with a championship loss to South Georgia Tormenta FC, 2-1. Defender Addy Symonds kicked the Aurora's only goal of the night, tying the game 1-1 in the first half. The game remained tied after 90 minutes of regulation play, but Jaida Nyby of the scored her second goal of the night in overtime, winning the game.

