Columbia, MO

Gas prices in Mid-Missouri are higher than surrounding areas

By Ryan Williams, KOMU 8 Reporter
KOMU
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA - The average gas prices in Mid-Missouri are higher than they are in surrounding areas. AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says that the disparity in prices is not uncommon. “Local gas stations get their finished gasoline product from gasoline terminals,” Chabarria said. “The majority of these are concentrated in...

www.komu.com

Cadrene Heslop

Missouri Gas Tax Refund Of Up To $100

Do you live in Missouri? Do you own and drive a motor vehicle? A program is underway to help locals cope with the burden of high gas prices. The gas tax refund is for purchases made between October 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The amount depends on how often gas tanks got filled and if you saved your receipts. (source)
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis, MO
Joplin, MO
Columbia, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Kansas City, MO
Columbia, MO
Missouri State
Jefferson City, MO
Missouri Traffic
