Elon Musk action figures? Mattel plans SpaceX toys

Elon Musk on Sunday night denied a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that claimed he had an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, calling the article “total bs” and even going so far as to say that he hasn’t “had sex in ages.”
CORRECTION: The story originally misidentified the store as the Landmark Realty Agency. HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead inside a Hinesville shopping center. The Hinesville Police Chief said he was chasing his wife behind her vehicle in his. His wife stopped at Lendmark Financial Services inside […]
ATLANTA (AP) — Dwight Smith, a runner-up for NL rookie of the year who played on Atlanta’s World Series-winning team in 1995, died Friday, the Braves announced. He was 58. The Braves said the former outfielder and pinch-hitting specialist died of congestive heart and lung failure. He lived in suburban Peachtree City, about 30 miles […]
A man from Lynnwood, Washington, is facing a federal charge after allegedly calling a Tops Markets store in Buffalo and threatening to shoot Black shoppers. The threats came just two months after a racially motivated mass-shooting at a different Tops supermarket in Buffalo.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An American Airlines passenger said he was covered in blood after his flight from Tampa to Nashville experienced severe turbulence on Wednesday. The plane made an emergency landing in Birmingham, Alabama. 8 people, including 6 passengers and 2 crew members, suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening leaving one man injured. According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Westlake Apartment complex last night. Officers found an adult male who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One man was injured in a shooting Saturday night on the 2000 block of Skidaway Road. According to a tweet by the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the victim self transported to the hospital. He is currently receiving treatment. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be […]
In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented
(Our Auto Expert) — With the 2023 Sequoia, Toyota is offering the luxury of Cadillac and Lincoln. They’re offering the space of the Tahoe, along with the capability of Ford’s Expedition, Timberline Edition. And they’re offering all the Toyota reliability and resale value with a starting price of under sixty thousand dollars. All this is […]
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — On July 8, tragedy struck Leroy Coffer highway in Liberty County when an accident between a dump truck and a vehicle carrying a mother and her daughter ended in a fiery blaze. “This vehicle accident was highly intensified quickly based off of the impact into a diesel tank entrapment and luckily, […]
Comments / 0