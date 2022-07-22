ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Elon Musk action figures? Mattel plans SpaceX toys

By Eric Henrikson, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U813p_0goL8xwk00

Would you buy an Elon Musk action figure?

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Police: 2 dead after murder-suicide at Hinesville shopping center

CORRECTION: The story originally misidentified the store as the Landmark Realty Agency. HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead inside a Hinesville shopping center. The Hinesville Police Chief said he was chasing his wife behind her vehicle in his. His wife stopped at Lendmark Financial Services inside […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Former Braves, Cubs OF Dwight Smith dies at 58

ATLANTA (AP) — Dwight Smith, a runner-up for NL rookie of the year who played on Atlanta’s World Series-winning team in 1995, died Friday, the Braves announced. He was 58. The Braves said the former outfielder and pinch-hitting specialist died of congestive heart and lung failure. He lived in suburban Peachtree City, about 30 miles […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
WSAV News 3

1 injured in evening shooting at Westlake Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening leaving one man injured. According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Westlake Apartment complex last night. Officers found an adult male who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattel#Action Figures#Business Leadership
WSAV News 3

Overnight shooting injures 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One man was injured in a shooting Saturday night on the 2000 block of Skidaway Road. According to a tweet by the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the victim self transported to the hospital. He is currently receiving treatment. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

To help with gas, Toyota makes new Sequoia hybrid only

(Our Auto Expert) — With the 2023 Sequoia, Toyota is offering the luxury of Cadillac and Lincoln. They’re offering the space of the Tahoe, along with the capability of Ford’s Expedition, Timberline Edition. And they’re offering all the Toyota reliability and resale value with a starting price of under sixty thousand dollars. All this is […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy