Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases spike

With the potential for record-breaking temperatures this weekend, hospitals want you to be prepared. Baptist Health Paducah describes the steps you can take to stay healthy, and also shares procedures the staff has in place to protect their team and those in their care when Mother Nature turns up the heat.
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — July Stars of Excellence recipients announced. According to information received from the Henry County Medical Center, Ronald Cummings, HCMC Facilities Management, was announced as July’s Partner of the Month in the Stars of Excellence program. Cummings was nominated with a kind-worded and sincere submission...
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Dawson Springs Community Center brought back a celebrated tradition on Friday with the annual barbecue. This time around, it signified the first big community event for the city since the December 2021 storms. “All the residents who live here, people from all over the...
Paris, Tenn.–A 14-year-old from Paris is still in the ICU at Vanderbilt Medical Center following a vehicle accident which occurred Monday, July 18, and money is being raised to help with his treatment. Ravon Pinner, a member of the Henry County High School Class of 2026, was airlifted to...
Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be inspecting the Eggners Ferry Bridge beginning Tuesday. Inspectors will be utilizing what they call a UBIV, or Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle. That will require the westbound lanes to be blocked off, with two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes. Setup will begin on...
Southeastern Missouri was hit by a small earthquake Friday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported about 20 miles north northwest of Dyersburg, Tenn. and 24 miles west southwest of Union City, Tenn. A quake of 2.5 is...
The weekend-long heat advisory expired Sunday evening, and the National Weather Service in Paducah is forecasting a return to a normal range of temperatures and precipitation for the coming week. Monday's forecast is for a 50% chance of thundershowers, and some locations may not even reach 90 degrees. Tuesday and...
As the Crittenden County community of Marion in western Kentucky continues to grapple with a dire water shortage, released state documents show strained communications between local and state officials in the runup to the breach of a Lake George levee this spring, which was done despite warnings of potential disaster.
Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking information on the owner of a mobile home that has been abandoned along a section of KY 778/Will Jackson Road in Trigg County. The mobile home was left along the roadway sometime Tuesday night. It appears the mobile home may have run off the roadway while being transported along KY 778/Will Jackson Road between the 4 and 5 mile marker.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton firefighters battled flames Sunday morning in a neighborhood. Officials said the fire started at around 4 a.m. FOX 5 Atlanta went to the scene on Lake Royale Drive. A family of three and their dog made it out safely. The home was a total...
Robert Benton ‘Ben’ Armstrong Jr. Robert Benton “Ben” Armstrong Jr., age 80 of Murray, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. He was born August 25, 1941, in Marietta, OH, to the late Robert B. Armstrong, Sr., and Elizabeth Martin Armstrong. Ben...
The heat Saturday didn't stop volunteers in Paducah from helping kids get the supplies they need for school during the annual Stuff the Bus event. The United Way hosted two events at Paducah Wal-marts. "It is 'Stuff the Bus' day we are so excited," said Betsy Burkeen of the United...
This year's University of Kentucky Grain Field Day will be held on Tuesday, but not in Princeton. The UK Research and Education Center in Princeton took a direct hit from the massive December tornado, and is still a long way from recovery. The $30 million facility that just opened in 2019 lost 49 of its 58 buildings, and most of its ongoing research had to be put on hold.
FANCY FARM, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will not be attending this year's St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic, the governor announced Friday, because he and his wife will be out of the county. In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Beshear said he and first lady Britainy...
Police are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville in May. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Lindsey Hammer was last seen at the Salvation Army in May and is known to frequent Coffee Connection and the Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library. She reportedly has...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet that if the general assembly does not pass legislation, he is weighing taking executive action to provide access to medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic pain or veterans suffering from PTSD. His message comes ahead of a third...
On Friday, Paducah native Captain Chaplain Joseph “Stoney” Douthitt graduated from the Defense Comptroller Program of Syracuse University. The intensive program will grant Douthitt a Master’s in Business Administration from the Whitman School of Management and both an Executive Master’s in Public Administration and a Certificate in Conflict Resolution from the Maxwell School of Public Administration.
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Palmyra Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 18-year-old Carrie Johnson was northbound when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to run off the road and overturn several times before coming to a rest on its wheels.
