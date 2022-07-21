ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases spike

wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky Mountain spotted fever cases spike in Local 6 area. At Murray-Calloway...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

WBBJ

Henry Co. Medical Center announces Stars of Excellence recipients

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — July Stars of Excellence recipients announced. According to information received from the Henry County Medical Center, Ronald Cummings, HCMC Facilities Management, was announced as July’s Partner of the Month in the Stars of Excellence program. Cummings was nominated with a kind-worded and sincere submission...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Funds Being Raised For Paris Teen Critically Injured In Accident

Paris, Tenn.–A 14-year-old from Paris is still in the ICU at Vanderbilt Medical Center following a vehicle accident which occurred Monday, July 18, and money is being raised to help with his treatment. Ravon Pinner, a member of the Henry County High School Class of 2026, was airlifted to...
PARIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Inspection will restrict lanes on Eggners Ferry Bridge

Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be inspecting the Eggners Ferry Bridge beginning Tuesday. Inspectors will be utilizing what they call a UBIV, or Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle. That will require the westbound lanes to be blocked off, with two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes. Setup will begin on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

Southeastern Missouri was hit by a small earthquake Friday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported about 20 miles north northwest of Dyersburg, Tenn. and 24 miles west southwest of Union City, Tenn. A quake of 2.5 is...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Finally a break from dangerous heat wave

The weekend-long heat advisory expired Sunday evening, and the National Weather Service in Paducah is forecasting a return to a normal range of temperatures and precipitation for the coming week. Monday's forecast is for a 50% chance of thundershowers, and some locations may not even reach 90 degrees. Tuesday and...
PADUCAH, KY
wkms.org

Severe drought shriveling corn for some western Ky. farmers

Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Mobile Home Abandoned Along Kentucky Highway

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking information on the owner of a mobile home that has been abandoned along a section of KY 778/Will Jackson Road in Trigg County. The mobile home was left along the roadway sometime Tuesday night. It appears the mobile home may have run off the roadway while being transported along KY 778/Will Jackson Road between the 4 and 5 mile marker.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
fox5atlanta.com

Family of 3, dog escape South Fulton house fire

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton firefighters battled flames Sunday morning in a neighborhood. Officials said the fire started at around 4 a.m. FOX 5 Atlanta went to the scene on Lake Royale Drive. A family of three and their dog made it out safely. The home was a total...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Online obituaries July 22, 2022

Robert Benton ‘Ben’ Armstrong Jr. Robert Benton “Ben” Armstrong Jr., age 80 of Murray, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. He was born August 25, 1941, in Marietta, OH, to the late Robert B. Armstrong, Sr., and Elizabeth Martin Armstrong. Ben...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Shoppers and the United Way help Stuff the School Bus for local kids

The heat Saturday didn't stop volunteers in Paducah from helping kids get the supplies they need for school during the annual Stuff the Bus event. The United Way hosted two events at Paducah Wal-marts. "It is 'Stuff the Bus' day we are so excited," said Betsy Burkeen of the United...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

UK Grain Field Day moved from Princeton to Elizabethtown

This year's University of Kentucky Grain Field Day will be held on Tuesday, but not in Princeton. The UK Research and Education Center in Princeton took a direct hit from the massive December tornado, and is still a long way from recovery. The $30 million facility that just opened in 2019 lost 49 of its 58 buildings, and most of its ongoing research had to be put on hold.
PRINCETON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Gov. Beshear to visit Holy Land, missing Fancy Farm Picnic

FANCY FARM, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear will not be attending this year's St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic, the governor announced Friday, because he and his wife will be out of the county. In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Beshear said he and first lady Britainy...
FANCY FARM, KY
whvoradio.com

Authorities Ask For Help In Missing Person Investigation

Police are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville in May. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Lindsey Hammer was last seen at the Salvation Army in May and is known to frequent Coffee Connection and the Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library. She reportedly has...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Beshear weighing executive action on medical cannabis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet that if the general assembly does not pass legislation, he is weighing taking executive action to provide access to medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic pain or veterans suffering from PTSD. His message comes ahead of a third...
FRANKFORT, KY
livability.com

Clarksville TN a ‘Hidden Gem That Has Been Discovered’

Clarksville-Montgomery County is an economic engine with a skilled talent pipeline and abundant resources. Sponsored by: Clarksville Economic Development Council. Clarksville-Montgomery County is a place where talent and opportunity connect. This is due to a growing workforce of career-ready veterans and well-educated high school and university graduates with the skills needed by companies creating the jobs of the future.
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah native graduates from Defense Comptroller Program

On Friday, Paducah native Captain Chaplain Joseph “Stoney” Douthitt graduated from the Defense Comptroller Program of Syracuse University. The intensive program will grant Douthitt a Master’s in Business Administration from the Whitman School of Management and both an Executive Master’s in Public Administration and a Certificate in Conflict Resolution from the Maxwell School of Public Administration.
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Christian County Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Palmyra Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 18-year-old Carrie Johnson was northbound when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to run off the road and overturn several times before coming to a rest on its wheels.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

