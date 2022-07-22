ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Storm Tracker Forecast - Minor Cooling Of Our Weather Friday, But It Won't Last Long

By Jason Stiff
Cover picture for the articleHopefully you were able to quench your thirst Thursday with the hotter-than-average weather in northern California. Although a modest cooling of our highs arrives Friday, you may not notice it. More heat is coming, too! Not much has changed this week with the weather in our region. Although it has been...

