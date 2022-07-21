ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas school shooting: Bo Jackson helped pay for Uvalde funerals

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrolH_0goKz86T00

AUSTIN, Texas — Former two-sport star Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers killed at a Texas elementary school in May.

According to The Associated Press, Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing football for Auburn University in 1985, revealed himself as one of the previously anonymous donors who helped pay the funeral expenses for the victims killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting old,” Jackson, 59, a father of three and a grandfather, told the AP. “It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right.

“I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. ... The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

Jackson, who starred in the NFL and played major league baseball during the 1980s, and 1990s, said he has driven through Uvalde “many times” and stopped to eat or buy groceries before traveling farther west to visit a friend’s ranch for hunting trips, the AP reported.

Three days after the shooting, Jackson and a friend -- whom he did not identify -- met briefly with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and gave him a check for $170,000, offering to pay for all of the victims’ funeral expenses.

The governor announced the donation as an anonymous gift during a news conference on May 27, according to the AP.

“We didn’t want media,” Jackson told the AP. “No one knew we were there.”

It was the first time Jackson had spoken publicly about visiting Uvalde to make the donation.

“Uvalde is a town that sticks in your mind. Just the name,” Jackson told the AP. “I don’t know a soul there. It just touched me.”

Abbott’s office said Jackson’s money was “quickly directed to cover funeral costs” through OneStar, a nonprofit created to further volunteerism and community service in Texas, including Uvalde relief efforts.

“The true spirit of our nation is Americans lifting up one another in times of need and hardship,” Abbott said. “In a truly selfless act, Bo covered all funeral expenses for the victims’ families so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved.”

Jackson tweeted a plea hours after the 18-year-old gunman opened fire at the school.

“America ... let’s please stop all the nonsense,” he tweeted. “Please pray for all victims. If you hear something, say something. We aren’t supposed to bury our children. I’m praying for all of the families around the country who have lost loved ones to senseless shootings. This cannot continue.”

When asked to elaborate on the “This cannot continue,” Jackson declined, saying only that he wrote what he meant.

“I don’t want to turn this into anything (but) what it is,” he told the AP. “I was just trying (with the donation) to put a little sunshine in someone’s cloud, a very dark cloud.”

Alexandria Aniyah “Lexi” Rubio (ABC News)

Photos: Texas school shooting victims remembered at Uvalde vigil Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Texas This Week: State Rep. Joe Moody discusses committee report on Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Texas House Committee Investigating the Robb Elementary School Shooting released its preliminary report about what happened to the 19 children and their two teachers who were murdered on May 24. The 77-page report lays out systemic failures across several areas. Vice chair of that committee, State Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso) joined KVUE to discuss the report.
UVALDE, TX
KCEN

Salado girl writes poem for Uvalde families

SALADO, Texas — Two months after the Uvalde shooting, Central Texans are still finding ways to send love to Uvalde. A young girl form Salado recently wrote a poem that she put on YouTube that she hopes reaches the Uvalde victims. While she wishes to remain anonymous, 6 News...
SALADO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
WFAA

Uvalde school board delays decision on Arredondo's job status

SAN ANTONIO — The Uvalde school board postponed a special meeting, where members were scheduled to discuss firing embattled district Police Chief Pete Arredondo. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell recommended Arredondo's termination, noting that the district's contract with the chief does not allow administrators to fire the chief at will.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

NRA fundraiser planned in Hondo getting pushback

SAN ANTONIO — Emotions are high in and around Uvalde following the announcement of an NRA fundraiser set to happen in August just a 40-minute drive away, in Hondo. "It's intentional. It's intentional, to poke the bear," said Angela Villescaz, executive director and founder of Fierce Madres. A flyer...
HONDO, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Report Reveals ‘Warning Signs’ for Uvalde Gunman

A new report on the Robb Elementary shooting released from the Texas House’s investigative committee recently provides shocking information about the shooter’s past, revealing that others were calling him a “school shooter” months prior to the massacre in Uvalde. The alleged gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, fatally...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
ValleyCentral

Uvalde report: Frequent migrant smuggler ‘bailouts’ diminished ‘vigilance’

A state report detailing the failings of law enforcement and school officials relating to the May 24 massacre in Uvalde, Texas, also found that immigration-related crimes desensitizes border communities and likely compounded the crisis. The report found that frequent and reoccurring "bailouts" -- vehicular chases between law enforcement with illegal immigrants who abandon vehicles in border communities -- have desensitized the Uvalde community and "contributed to a diminished sense of vigilance about responding to security alerts."
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Funerals#School Shooting#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Auburn University#Robb Elementary School
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Students build sand castle with prominent message

Trisha Litterer is the mother of Kaycee, 12, and Lee, 9. Their family resides in Uvalde, Texas, and first visited South Padre Island in 2017. On that first trip, the family decided to take a sand castle building lesson instructed by Dennis Barrett, with South Padre Island Sand Castle Lessons.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Backpack Drive for Uvalde ISD students

Texas 4-H has announced they are gathering backpacks for students attending the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District this fall. The backpacks received will be distributed to students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Anyone wishing to donate can bring backpacks to the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Office, 38 Business Court.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'She says she's shot': Body camera shows moment Robb Elementary responders restrained policeman married to victim

SAN ANTONIO — A Uvalde police officer's body camera caught responders restrain school policeman Ruben Ruiz moments after his wife, a teacher, told him she'd been shot. Thousands of people have already watched the video on Reddit and Twitter. Texas Department of Public Safety head Steve McCraw told lawmakers that other officials took Ruiz's gun and escorted the four-year department veteran away from the building.
KWTX

Eagle Pass CBP Officers seize over $300,000 in Heroin

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge intercepted $306,600 worth of alleged black tar heroin on July 12. CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge encountered an adult man U.S. citizen...
EAGLE PASS, TX
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
76K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy