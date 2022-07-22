Talkin' Music: Reverend Freakchild

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
Adele is back!
The “Easy on Me” singer announced the new dates for her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Monday after postponing her “Weekends with Adele” performances.
Adele’s residency will kick off on Nov. 18, according to a press release, and eight new shows have been added to the lineup of 24 rescheduled performances.
“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” the Grammy winner, 34, wrote on Instagram.
“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I...
Click here to read the full article. Director Andy Mitton takes on night terrors and social distancing in his new horror movie “The Harbinger,” fresh off its world premiere at Fantasia. Recently picked up by XYZ Films, it was produced by Jay Dunn and Richard W. King.
Originally set to follow his well-received 2018 release “The Witch in the Window” with “Walk with Me into the Darkness,” the U.S. director changed his mind after the pandemic hit.
“It was probably parallel to what everyone else was experiencing when it finally dawned on us that it wasn’t going to be just a two-week...
Comments / 0