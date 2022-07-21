ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko city manager to retire

By ELKO DAILY
 3 days ago

ELKO – After nearly two decades as Elko’s city manager, Curtis Calder has submitted his intent to retire. “I am grateful for the support of the City Council and my coworkers, past and present, who have assisted me during my 24-year career with the City of Elko,” he said. Calder’s retirement...

What's on the agenda? Three candidates for ECVA marketing committee

-- Elko Convention & Visitors Authority meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the Elko Conference Center’s Ruby Mountain Room. The board will consider filling a position on the marketing committee. There are three candidates for consideration: Carrie Massie, General Manager of Home2 Suites; Gina Cortez, General Manager of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott; and Michelli Leedy, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites. The board will also discuss a $213,000 retainer and master service agreement with Reno-based Noble Studios for the ECVA’s new website, and a $42,000 media marketing campaign contract with Sparklight Advertising.
Ready for the next 100 years: Library to become 'Mybrary'

ELKO – The Elko County Library turned 100 years old this year, and exciting new changes are underway. A public unveiling of the rebranding effort will take place August 6. “We actually started this process about a year ago,” said Library Director Kassie Antonucci. “We knew we were getting ready to turn 100. We have had changes. We have lost libraries, we’ve added libraries. After Covid a lot of us reevaluated the services we offer and how we interact with the community. It seemed the perfect time to rebrand. What are we going to do for the next 100 years?”
Cecilia May "Coxie" Cox Roberts

ELKO—Cecilia May “Coxie” Cox Roberts was surrounded by her loving family when she peacefully passed away on June 26, 2022. Coxie was born to Eldred and Avis Cox on April 30, 1933, in Elko, Nevada. The family moved to Battle Mountain, Nevada in 1943, after living in Owyhee for several years. Coxie married her high school sweetheart, Bill Roberts, on July 15, 1950. They raised their three children and spent 65 years enjoying their life together in Battle Mountain. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, hunting, camping and doing jigsaw puzzles. Coxie was an avid reader and, she was always up for a pinochle marathon with her family or friends. She held many jobs over the years and was involved with several organizations, such as, Women in Mining, Battle Mountain Cookhouse Museum, Battle Mountain Alumni Association and Battle Mountain Quilt Guild, just to name a few. Coxie’s greatest joys in life were her family and friends and she always greeted everyone with a smile. She truly loved people and was kind to everyone.
Hot temps benefit Boys & Girls Clubs

ELKO – Nevada’s summertime weather is heating up, but so is the Boys & Girls Clubs budget. Nevada Mining Association’s seventh annual “Hope for Heat” campaign was launched on Memorial Day. During the campaign, NVMA is making a $100 contribution to the clubs each day the temperature hits 100 degrees in Las Vegas and $90 each day the heat in Reno and Elko reaches 90 degrees.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Fawn L. Bear, 24, of Elko was arrested July 15, 2022, at Southside Elementary School for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Jacob A. Howlett, 20, of Orem, Utah was arrested July 16, 2022, at West Wendover Boulevard and Frontage Road 459 for attempted possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000.
Spruce Road delays possible next week

ELKO – Reconstruction work continues on Spruce Road, with grinding expected to begin on Monday. Initial work began in May on the road linking Fifth Street and Mountain City Highway. “Please obey all traffic control devices and drive very carefully around the construction zone,” advised the City of Elko...
Sherman Dinner & Auction slated July 30

ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for our annual fundraiser, The Sherman Dinner & Auction, on July 30, with cocktails starting at 6 p.m. and dinner served at 7 p.m. The event will include raffles, silent auction, and live auction to raise money for the historical Sherman Station.
