Camden County, GA

Georgia spaceport land deal is off, site owner says

By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The owner of a 4,000-acre industrial site says it has ended a longstanding agreement to sell the property to a...

Related
US could require steps for dams to save last Atlantic salmon

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government is conducting a review of four dams on a Maine river that could result in a lifeline for the last wild Atlantic salmon in the U.S. The last of the wild salmon live in a group of rivers in Maine and have been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 2000. One of the rivers is the Kennebec River, where Brookfield Renewable U.S. owns dams. Brookfield wants to amend federal licenses for four dams and receive a new operating license for one of them. Representatives for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say that requires a review of the dams’ impacts on salmon and possible mitigation measures.
ATLANTIC, PA
Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. Local officials are on guard after last year's “heat dome,” during which about 800 people died across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Much of the U.S. saw above-average warmer temperatures in June, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It estimates that weather and climate disasters, including tornados and extreme drought, have cost at least $9 billion in damage across the nation so far this year.
PORTLAND, OR
Alaska experiencing wildfires it's never seen before

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is burning this year in ways rarely or ever seen. So far this year more than 530 wildfires have burned an area the size of Connecticut and the typically worst of the fire season lays ahead. Among the wildfires already this year was the largest ever in a typically largely fireproof southwest region of the state. And a pair of blazes that ripped through forests and produced smoke that blew hundreds of miles to the the Bering Sea community of Nome, where the normally crystal clear air was pushed into the extremely unhealthy category. Recent rains have helped but forecasts are showing a pattern similar to 2004, which was Alaska’s worst fire year.
ALASKA STATE
Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate, The debate Sunday between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Neither Michels nor Kleefisch said they wanted to decertify Trump's 2020 loss in Wisconsin, but Ramthun does. Michels touted his outsider experience, while Kleefisch says she has the best experience in government to lead.
WISCONSIN STATE

