Moulin Rouge comes to the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee the glitz, the glamour and all the...

www.cbsnews.com

mprnews.org

Tour TV legend Don Shelby's ultra-green Excelsior home

Former WCCO news anchor and climate advocate Don Shelby recently gave Climate Cast a tour of his Excelsior home. From 80-foot wells, to a secret passageway leading to a state-of-the-art geothermal system, to a stone statue signifying the people most at risk from climate change, Shelby built a home meant to inspire others to act.
Click10.com

Rolling Loud hip-hop festival kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rolling Loud kicked off on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens with a long lineup that includes Kid Cudi, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby. The organizers of the international hip-hop music festival set up a network of stages at the...
NBC Miami

1 Person Killed in Hollywood Neighborhood Shooting

One person is dead after police responded to a 911 call at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a possible shooting that occurred in a Hollywood neighborhood. When Hollywood police officers arrived on the scene in the 2100 block of Van Buren Street, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot injury.
calleochonews.com

The most exciting themed bars around Miami

Travel to the '90s or mingle with fellow sneakerheads at the best themed bars in Miami. Locals know that there is much more to Miami's drinking scene than Instagrammable hotspots. The city is full of craft beer bars, trendy cocktail lounges, and incredible restaurants serving refreshing Cuban cocktails. But not many know of the city's quirky themed bars hidden away in corners only seasoned city-scourers can dig out.
WPTV

Mahjcon coming to Boca Raton this fall

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The organizers of Mahjcon said since the pandemic the game of Mah Jongg has grown by leaps and bounds as people found new ways to connect. Debbie Barnett loves the game of Mah Jongg. She’s written a book about it, she’s the founder of an online school about it, and she even met her husband because of the game.
thethreetomatoes.com

Miami Life: Ivana, Espanola Way, Boating, Polo Week

Ivana Trump lived in our Miami condo building, the Murano at Portofino, for many years. I just don’t believe she accidentally fell down the stairs in her townhouse and instantly died. You are going to wonder why I never mentioned Espanola Way before, a street in the middle of South Beach that looks like you are in Europe. Looking to rent a boat when you’re in Miami? I have just the place. Make plans now to attend Miami Polo week this fall.
calleochonews.com

Hidden Cuban cuisines every Miami local needs to try

Cuban cuisines in Miami are easy to find, but these are truly some of the best options. Miami is home to a massive Cuban population, which is why it’s the perfect place to enjoy your fill of authentic Cuban cuisines and has some of the most delicious options that you can treat yourself to. The city is speckled with some of the best restaurants and food joints serving authentic Cuban cuisines.
wanderwithwonder.com

10 Best Food Finds in Little Havana, Miami

Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana is home to coffee shops, fruit stands, and restaurants. Here are the 10 best food finds in Little Havana. Little Havana is positioned on Southwest 8th Street in Miami-Dade County and rests on the Tamiami Trail, a national highway built in 1928 that connects Tampa to Miami. The area is known as Calle Ocho (8th Street), and it is home to Cuban coffee shops, cigar parlors, fresh fruit stands, restaurants, and engaging Latin music. Join me on a walking tour where I discovered the best of Calle Ocho. The walk is just under half a mile and is a fabulous way to savor some excellent Cuban culinary delights while gaining insights into the culture. Here are my 10 best food finds in Little Havana.
Miami New Times

The Best Restaurants to Try During Dine Out Lauderdale

For years, most South Floridians referred to Fort Lauderdale as the spring break trap. Think crowded beaches, overpriced drinks, and less-than-stellar dining. But things have changed. Over the past several years, the city's dining scene has evolved — namely along the Las Olas Boulevard strip, where several up-and-coming establishments have planted roots.
luxury-houses.net

This $6,975,000 Exceptional Home in Boca Raton has Ultimate Amenities for Relaxation and Entertainment

The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning lake view residence in the desirable community of Royal Palm Polo was the centerpiece of all the design center upgrades is now available for sale. This home located at 2703 NW 71st Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jacqueline Imbertson (Phone: 561-906-3044) at The Keyes Company & Todd Blair (Phone: 561-440-1000) at Palm Beach Coastal Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
NewsRadio WFLA

South Florida church vandalized with messages of hate

Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida church was vandalized with messages of hate this week. Representatives from Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale say the church was vandalized with posters of conspiracy theories about pedophilia, child trafficking, mask wearing and COVID-19. Fort Lauderdale police are investigating. Sources close to the...
