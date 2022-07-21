WSU softball player added to Team USA for Japan All-Star Series

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. As the Big 12 looks to further expand beyond 12 member schools while also leaving behind some of the baggage as a victimized conference in the entire realignment process, the league may consider rebranding with a new name, something that will capture the competitive nature of a conference that stretches across the nation while attempting to keep college football more closely tied to its traditional roots of amateurism. Well, as Fitz explains, GoPowercat VIP KNed suggested to him a simple, but brilliant new name for a new brand under commissioner Brett Yormark.
Comments / 0