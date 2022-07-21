ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado 6-year-old gets help for mom who passed out on fentanyl

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428UMM_0goKqE4700

A 6-year-old girl in Colorado managed to flag down help for her overdosing mother, who was taking fentanyl.

Wheat Ridge Police Department released a statement Sunday reporting the rescue of the toddler after her cries for help were heard by a passing mail carrier.

The child’s mother was unconscious in the driver’s seat.

“We are incredibly grateful to the concerned community member who came to the rescue of the little girl (that’s right, there was a child involved) in the second call. Her mother pulled the vehicle they were in to the side of the road, used Fentanyl, then passed out,” the police wrote in a statement.

“A mail carrier heard the 6-year-old calling for help and called us. This could have been so much worse, but we are relieved to report the little girl is safe with a family member after the driver was arrested,” the report added.

This was the WRPD’s second fentanyl-related arrest in the same report.

An officer investigated a vehicle in a motel parking lot with two unconscious passengers.

After finding the woman to be high on fentanyl, she was taken into custody. The vehicle was found to be stolen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0wbz_0goKqE4700
Police found the mother high on fentanyl.
Fox News

Fentanyl has rapidly become one of the most lethal opioid epidemics in the United States.

Border Patrol agents made an arrest in California early Monday morning after pulling over a driver attempting to smuggle around 250 pounds of fentanyl.

A 2015 Black GMC was stopped on an interstate near Campo, California, around 3:00 a.m., and a Border Patrol K-9 conducted a sniff and alerted agents to the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsuht_0goKqE4700
It’s was WRPD’s second fentanyl-related arrest in the same report.
Fox News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGZgO_0goKqE4700
The mother had been unconscious in the driver’s seat.
Fox News

Agents searched the vehicle and discovered multiple bundles concealed within the automobile’s spare tire and gas tank. The bundles tested positive for fentanyl.

This amount of fentanyl has an estimated street value of more than $3,600,000, according to CBP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
California State
City
Campo, CO
Daily Mail

Aurora cinema mass shooting survivor whose fiancé, 18, was shot dead at the Dark Knight Rises screening 10 years ago marries cop who helped her after exchanging letters and going for lunch

A Colorado woman who survived the 2012 Batman movie shooting that killed 12, including her fiancée, and wounded 70, found love again with the police officer who responded to the scene 10 years later. Wednesday July 20, 2012 marked ten years since Lasamoa Lanier's (then Lasamoa Cross) fiancé, AJ...
AURORA, CO
Law & Crime

Florida Man Killed Girlfriend, Told 911 ‘She Shot Herself in the Head’ Weeks After She Declined to Press Charges Because ‘He Has a Beautiful Side to Him’

A 39-year-old Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, then called 911 and falsely told police that the woman shot herself in the head, authorities say. Sean Booth Chidester was taken into custody and charged with one count each of dangerous and depraved murder without premeditation, kidnapping, as well as two counts of violating a no contact order in the death of 38-year-old Daniela Marie Blackburn, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemics#Border Patrol#Ridge Police Department#Wrpd#Fox News Fentanyl
Complex

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Steal Baby From Hospital While Posing as Nurse

A California woman has been charged with kidnapping after she allegedly impersonated a nurse and tried to steal a newborn baby last week. According to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Jesenea Miron, 23, pretended to be a newly hired nurse when she showed up at the Riverside University Health System – Medical Center on Thursday morning. Aside from being able to visit the unit where the newborn infants were being held, Miron also entered a patient’s room and identified herself as a nurse before attempting to swipe their baby.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Inside the life of a dog walker charged with brutally killing his model girlfriend and dumping her body in bushland - as she's found wrapped in plastic after a four-day search

A dog walker accused of murdering his model girlfriend and dumping her body is the former director of a cleaning company who boasted about his 'resourceful and persistent' nature online. Shereen Kumar, 43, was found dead in bushland four minutes away from her Dural home, in Sydney's northwest, on Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Conversation U.S.

Surveillance is pervasive: Yes, you are being watched, even if no one is looking for you

The U.S. has the largest number of surveillance cameras per person in the world. Cameras are omnipresent on city streets and in hotels, restaurants, malls and offices. They’re also used to screen passengers for the Transportation Security Administration. And then there are smart doorbells and other home security cameras. Most Americans are aware of video surveillance of public spaces. Likewise, most people know about online tracking – and want Congress to do something about it. But as a researcher who studies digital culture and secret communications, I believe that to understand how pervasive surveillance is, it’s important to recognize how...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Czech police turn seized Ferrari into patrol car

Police in the Czech Republic have turned a high-powered Ferrari they seized from criminals into a patrol car, capable of chasing down joyriders at speeds of up to 200mph. The 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia was formerly coloured racing red but authorities painted it with yellow and blue reflective stripes, adding a panel of lights mounted on the top.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Police report shootings of homeless people near Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police reported multiple shootings of homeless people Monday in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect was in custody. Authorities said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley, a town of 26,000 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver. One reported shooting was in neighboring Langley Township. Police offered no immediate word on the suspect’s motive or identity. Sgt. Rebecca Parslow of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said she had no details on the conditions of the victims.
HOMELESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy