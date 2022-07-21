ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chariton County, MO

NTSB releases preliminary report of Chariton County train derailment

By Taya White
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDON – The National Transportation Safety Board has publicized its preliminary investigation of the Amtrak train crash that killed four people near Mendon last month. The report says Amtrak and BNSF Railway have estimated the total cost of...

Fatality in Boone County accident

BOONE COUNTY- A single vehicle crash was fatal in Boone County early Sunday morning. Hallsville resident, 73 year old, Carl South was traveling northbound MO 124 when the vehicle crossed the center line. Highway Patrol reports the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, and then came to a rest. South was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Motorcycle crash injurious to Excelsior Springs driver

RAY COUNTY, MO - A resident of Excelsior Springs was injured Saturday evening during a motorcycle wreck. Highway Patrol lists the driver, Randy Baughman, 65, with moderate injuries after failure to round a curve on Route O in Ray County, traveling north near 128th Street. Baughman received transportation to Liberty...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Semi fire east of Chillicothe causes stalled traffic

CHILLICOTHE, MO - Traffic was halted Saturday evening during a vehicle fire east of Chillicothe on Route 36 near the airport. Chillicothe Fire Department says, heavy, black smoke was coming from a fully involved fire in a semi. The driver was uninjured. He told responders he stopped the semi and trailer after noticing smoke from the vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Roads to Close for Culvert Replacements in Macon County

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on routes in Macon County. See below for locations and additional information:. Route J- July 26, the road will be closed starting at Capital Place and ending at Diamond Ave between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Route J-...
MACON COUNTY, MO
Residents report phone scam to Sheriff

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO - Residents have reported a scam in Caldwell County. The Sheriff's office says potential victims receive phone calls asking for funds; usually $5,000, to either assist in resolving a kidnapping, or as a hostage demand. The Sheriff says do not provide personal information, and check on loved...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
5-year-old accidentally shot, Sedalia man facing charges

SEDALIA – A Sedalia man is in custody on suspicion of shooting a 5-year-old Friday afternoon. Commander David Woolery of the Sedalia Police Department says the child's parents took them to Bothwell Regional Hospital while officers responded to the residence in the 1600 block of West 9th Street. The child was later transported from Bothwell to a Kansas City hospital via helicopter to be treated for serious injuries.
SEDALIA, MO
Freddie “Fred” Joe Wilson

Freddie “Fred” Joe Wilson, 85, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church or American Alzheimer’s Associatoin and may be left in care of Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Freddie and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page.
ODESSA, MO
Dr. Robert Pavlu

Carrollton resident, Dr. Robert Pavlu, 82, died Friday, July 22, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Visitation is from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, at Bittiker Funeral Home.
CARROLLTON, MO
Patricia (Pat) Galbrecht

Bosworth resident, Patricia (Pat) Galbrecht die Saturday, July 23, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, July 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bittiker funeral home. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 30th at 10 a.m. in Hale Cemetery.
BOSWORTH, MO
Patricia “Trish” Gale Daugherty

Patricia “Trish” Gale Daugherty, 74, of Salisbury, MO, passed away July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Trish was born on December 15, 1947, in Kaseyville, MO, the daughter of William Leslie and Helen Nadine (Scott) Hurt. She was united in marriage to Dal Daugherty on July 11, 1965, at the Community Church in Walden, CO. Trish was a member of the Prairie Hill Christian Church and was believer in the mission of St. Jude’s Hospital and donated to their cause. She enjoyed watching birds, flowers, and had a deep love for animals, especially her great niece’s dog Lucy. Trish loved her family and her most cherished times were with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, Em and all of her nieces and nephews.
SALISBURY, MO

