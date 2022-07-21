NTSB releases preliminary report of Chariton County train derailment

Patricia “Trish” Gale Daugherty, 74, of Salisbury, MO, passed away July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Trish was born on December 15, 1947, in Kaseyville, MO, the daughter of William Leslie and Helen Nadine (Scott) Hurt. She was united in marriage to Dal Daugherty on July 11, 1965, at the Community Church in Walden, CO. Trish was a member of the Prairie Hill Christian Church and was believer in the mission of St. Jude’s Hospital and donated to their cause. She enjoyed watching birds, flowers, and had a deep love for animals, especially her great niece’s dog Lucy. Trish loved her family and her most cherished times were with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, Em and all of her nieces and nephews.

