Video Games

'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Trailer No. 1

ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp NextESPY Awards 2022: Mickey...

www.etonline.com

BET

‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Gets Official Premiere Date

The Best Man: Final Chapters has finally received its official premiere date and will head to NBC’s Peacock streaming service on Dec. 22, 2022. According to Entertainment Tonight, the spin-off is based on highly acclaimed The Best Man box office movies by writer-director Malcolm D. Lee, Final Chapters will star Taye Diggs’ Harper, Sanaa Lathan’s Robyn, Nia Long’s Jordan, Morris Chestnut’s Lance, Terrence Howard’s Quentin, Melissa De Sousa’s Shelby, Regina Hall’s Candace, and Harold Perrineau’s Murch.
Stephen Curry
Mickey Guyton
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Reveals Major Season 20 Update

Season 19 of NCIS was rough for fans and cast members alike. The previous season saw the departure of longtime star Emily Wickersham and the early episodes of season 19 bid goodbye to cast mainstay Mark Harmon. So, when NCIS was renewed for its 20th season amid mass uncertainty, fans collectively shared a sigh of relief. Now, we can breathe even easier. On Thursday, the CBS drama’s social media pages officially confirmed that NCIS is back in business; production for season 20 is now a go. Check out the post below.
ETOnline.com

Bruce Willis and 10-Year-Old Daughter Mabel Dance to Lizzo Remix in Cute Video

Bruce Willis is like the rest of us. He gets his happy dance going to start the weekend, and his 10-year-old daughter, Mabel, joined him on the fun!. The 67-year-old actor and Mabel appeared in a short video posted on Instagram by the actor's wife, Emma Willis, who captured the sweet father-daughter moment. In the snippet, you can see Mabel going all out and Willis is doing the same to the tune of a remix to Lizzo's "About Damn Time."
Primetimer

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Trailer Explores the Brand's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Hulu explores the dark side of the popular lingerie brand in the new trailer for upcoming docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer, Angels and Demons investigates the history of Victoria's Secret and its longtime CEO, billionaire Les Wexner. The trailer takes a look at Wexner and the brand's connections to Jeffrey Epstein and attempts to uncover the truth behind the rise and fall of the legendary brand.
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: The Surprising Character Fans Identified as the Most Badass in the Series

The Jason Bateman-led Netflix drama series Ozark has brought us some of the biggest baddies in recent TV history. With over 40 Emmy Award nominations over the show’s successful four seasons including multiple wins, Ozark has quickly become one of the most memorable streaming series’ in recent years. But, which character in this award-winning series are fans naming the most badass from the series? There is no doubt quite a few to characters choose from along these lines!
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'

Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with none other than her bestie, Taylor Swift. The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a couple of photos of her and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer posing in silly fashion. In the first photo, Gomez is all smiles as she has her arm around Swift, who is holding three fingers to signify her 30th birthday.
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star addresses returning for Jon Snow series

Game of Thrones star John Bradley has addressed whether he could make return to Westeros in the newly announced and already much-anticipated Jon Snow spin-off series. Bradley spent eight years playing the beloved character Samwell Tarly, a close friend of Jon Snow who became the new Grand Maester in the series finale, so it's only natural that questions immediately began to swirl about a possible appearance in the series.
Collider

'Interview With the Vampire' Trailer Teases Louis's Bloody Road to Immortality

Many fell in love with Interview With The Vampire after watching the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but the beloved book series by the late Anne Rice is one that has brought joy to many fans throughout the years. Titled The Vampire Chronicles, the books follow the life and stories of Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt that is being recounted in the first book between Louis and a reporter. Now, AMC is developing the story into a new series, and have just released their first trailer.
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’: watch the fiery new trailer for HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel

The official trailer for HBO‘s House Of The Dragon – the prequel series to Game Of Thrones – has landed, offering up new shots of fire, blood and dragons. Having dropped an initial teaser trailer in October and a second earlier this year, the full-length trailer went live just a few hours ago (July 21) and, at the time of writing, has already amassed over 3.1 million views.
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmett Till Biopic ‘Till’ Drops Trailer, Will Debut at New York Film Festival

‘Clemency’ director Chinonye Chukwu helmed the MGM pic about the 1955 lynching of Till and his mother Mamie Till Mobley's subsequent pursuit of justice. The first trailer for Till, Clemency director Chinonye Chukwu’s movie about the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, shows his mother Mamie Till Mobley warning her son about danger during his life, and then fighting for justice after his murder.
MOVIES

