'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Trailer No. 1

The Best Man: Final Chapters has finally received its official premiere date and will head to NBC’s Peacock streaming service on Dec. 22, 2022. According to Entertainment Tonight, the spin-off is based on highly acclaimed The Best Man box office movies by writer-director Malcolm D. Lee, Final Chapters will star Taye Diggs’ Harper, Sanaa Lathan’s Robyn, Nia Long’s Jordan, Morris Chestnut’s Lance, Terrence Howard’s Quentin, Melissa De Sousa’s Shelby, Regina Hall’s Candace, and Harold Perrineau’s Murch.
