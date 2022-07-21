Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

(See update to the original story at bottom of article) Issuing a press release with this title – “Rhode Island Energy Encourages Customers to Prepare Now for Significantly Higher Winter Electricity Supply Prices” – Rhode Island Energy, the new owner of National Grid, formerly New England Electric, residents of Rhode Island have been “forewarned” about electric costs for both businesses and residences. This announcement comes after several “welcome to Rhode Island” media opportunities where the company said they would administer electric grid resources more quickly, efficiently and economically. Others mention their promise not to raise rates for 3 years in their contract with the state.

