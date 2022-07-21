ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Making murals, SoCal style

By Kristopher Gee
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWNEY, Calif. — Roxy Prima and Phoebe Cornog met through social media, quit their day jobs...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Make Date Night Magical Again

The pandemic put a crimp in many fun activities, including one looked forward to by many couples… date night. However, date night is back and now is the time to add some magic to the routine. Falling into the “date night rut’ of visiting the same restaurant or bar...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
manisteenews.com

20 photos of LA in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to assemble a collection of pictures that exemplify life in Los Angeles during the 1920s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Downey, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Downey, CA
Government
Downey, CA
Entertainment
Jessamyn Dodd

Where To Go To The Drive In Movies in Los Angeles

Are you looking for something fun to do on summer nights? Grab the whole family and head out to a drive-in movie!. Drive-In movies are the perfect alternative to traditional movie theaters, with many of them charging a fraction of the price for tickets. They are especially great for families with younger children, as they allow you to walk around and stretch your legs during the film. You can bring your own snacks or purchase food at the concession stands if the drive-in offers the option.
Design World Network

It’s hip to be square-wheeled

Square wheels–or more precisely, those with a sinusoidal circumference–have several advantages over conventional round wheels. So say the inventors of what is probably the world’s only square-shaped commercial wheels. Devised by the start-up firm called Shark Wheel in Orange County, Calif., the wheels already are used on...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Dodgers
KTLA.com

IGL Nails changing the nail industry

Brittany Golden, founder and CEO of IGL Nails in Long Beach, joined us live to discuss the success of her nail business and how she is changing the nail industry. Visit IGL Nails’ website for more information or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning...
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Southern California park: Police

Two people are dead and five others are injured after a shooting at Peck Park Sunday in San Pedro, California, Los Angeles police said. The shooting possibly started as a dispute between two groups and there were likely multiple shooters, according to the LAPD. No suspects are in custody. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
News Channel Nebraska

New Book Series Features Orange County History

Southern California features some of the most intriguing history of anywhere in the country and historical fiction author, D.J. Phinney, is sharing it with readers in his Red Car Noir book series. Each book explores some of the most unbelievable historical facts and events through fictionalized, page-turning stories. In real...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Pizzas In Orange County

Pizza is a hotly debated topic and whenever you bring up ‘best pizza’ in a group conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few pizza places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best pizzas. Here are the 8 best pizza that Orange County has to offer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Sparks Fly As Driver Cruises Down Interstate 15 On Tire Rim

FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Drivers coming down the Cajon Pass got a dazzling surprise when they spotted a driver speeding along on southbound Interstate 15 on just one metal rim and three tires. A driver was heading on southbound I-15, on Saturday July 23 just before 5am,...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Both sides blame the other for brawl in downtown LA's Santee Alley

It was a back-alley brawl in the middle of a popular shopping destination and it all started with an argument inside a store that spilled outside, where a security guard has since been posted. Some of the people involved said the fight in downtown LA's Santee Alley was set off by racial profiling and epithets, but about the only thing both sides agree on was that they were defending themselves against one another. RELATED: People throw punches, swing crutches during brawl in Santee AlleyKarina Garcia, the owner of Glam By KS, showed CBSLA new video that she said shows her brother-in-law, wearing...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy