Corning, CA

Friday Notes July 22, 2022

 3 days ago

July 21st – July 22nd: City Manager Kristina Miller will be on vacation. July 29th – August 5th: City Manager Kristina Miller will be on vacation. August 9th – August 21st: Public Works/City Engineer Consultant Robin Kampmann will be on vacation August 9th through August 21,...

Redding’s Making A New Plan For The Riverfront: Here’s Your First Chance To Get Involved

The city is embarking on what’s likely to be a two-year process to update the Redding Riverfront Specific Plan, and they’re ready to begin listening to community input. The planning process will begin almost a year after the offer that initiated it: a September 2021 proposal from a consortium of developers and non-profits to develop a 45-acre area of prime publicly-owned riverfront land, including the Redding Rodeo grounds and Redding Civic Auditorium grounds.
REDDING, CA
Neighbors want homeless encampment along Highway 99 bike path cleared

CHICO, Calif. - The Comanche Creek homeless encampment was cleared last week. Several encampments still remain in Chico and many people hope areas near their homes will be cleared next. People living on Emilio Way and Panama Avenue said the homeless encampment along the Highway 99 bike path has exploded...
CHICO, CA
Homeless population growing at Windchime Park in Chico

Growing numbers of homeless are camping in Chico's Windchime park. This comes recently after Comanche Creek was cleared out of homeless people and cleaned up. Homeless population growing at Windchime Park in Chico. Growing numbers of homeless are camping in Chico's Windchime park. This comes recently after Comanche Creek was...
CHICO, CA
Neighbors concerned over growing bike path homeless encampment

The City of Chico is pausing encampment clear outs to track down the homeless who are moving to different areas instead of the shelters. Neighbors concerned about homeless encampment along bike path. The City of Chico is pausing encampment clear outs to track down the homeless who are moving to...
CHICO, CA
Slice of Chico brings business boom to downtown shops

Thousands of people stopped by businesses in downtown Chico while enjoying free slices of watermelon at the event. Slice of Chico brings business boom to downtown shops. Slice of Chico brought thousands of people to downtown Chico on Saturday.
CHICO, CA
Interstate 5 off-ramp to South Avenue will be closed Monday and Tuesday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that the Interstate 5 off-ramp to South Avenue will be closed for work on the South Avenue overpass on Monday and Tuesday. Work is scheduled to take place between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. on both days. One-way traffic control will be in place...
New "Shasta Artisan Market" is expanding its reach

SHASTA COUNTY — A new weekend market is slowly expanding its local reach. The Shasta Artisan Market launched earlier this year. Founded by Josh Heatherly, the former Vice President for Redding Farmers Market, this community market is taking a unique approach. "We're wanting to do more things in the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Lake Oroville Community Update - July 22, 2022.

The hot weather is pushing more people to visit and explore our local waterways, lakes, and reservoirs, including the Feather River and Lake Oroville. Boaters are reminded to place safety as their top priority by making sure they and their passengers are wearing life jackets. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that 80 percent of all drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket. Abiding by posted speed limits and signage, particularly regarding locations where swimming is prohibited such as in marinas or near boat docks or launch ramps, as well as paying attention to warning buoys, especially in reservoirs or other waterbodies with fluctuating water elevations, can greatly increase the safety of those with and around you.
OROVILLE, CA
The audacious plan that could save lives from wildfires

Wildfires are getting larger, more frequent, and more severe in many areas. Although efforts are underway to create fire-adapted communities, it’s important to realize that we cannot simply design our way out of wildfire — some communities will need to begin planning a retreat. Paradise, California, is an...
PARADISE, CA
Butte County Search and Rescue responds to 4 calls on Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue received multiple calls on Saturday after finishing river navigation/jet boat operation training. They were able to help a medically compromised kayaker, a person floating in the Feather River with a deflated tube who had been separated from their group and was on safety standby for a law enforcement operation.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Forward progress stopped on a half-acre vegetation fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out Friday morning west of Redding, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. The fire spread to about half an acre near the Keswick Dam. At about 10:45 a.m. CAL FIRE said forward spread of the fire has been stopped.
14 people cited, 1 arrested during Redding vehicle checkpoint on Friday

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the 2200 block of Benton Drive. Police say that 516 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Six drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license. Five drivers...
Man on a cross-country journey makes a stop in Red Bluff

At almost every stop he’s made, Malone has volunteered his time to help the communities he visits, and learn about the country he served. Man on a cross-country journey makes a stop in Red Bluff. At almost every stop he’s made, Malone has volunteered his time to help the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Man arrested for animal cruelty at Chico City Plaza

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Chico Police on Thursday afternoon following reports of the man battering a small dog in the Chico City Plaza. At approximately 6 P.M. on July 21, officers with the Chico Police Department responded to 401 Broadway Street in Downtown Chico after receiving reports of a subject battering a small dog.
CHICO, CA

