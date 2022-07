SPOKANE, Wash.– Monday will be the hottest day in the Inland Northwest so far this year. It’s also the coolest day out of the next six days in the forecast. That should underscore how much of a rapid change this heat wave will be this week. Monday and Tuesday will hit the middle and upper 90s in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. Further west in the Columbia Basin a long stretch of 100s will begin and won’t have a shot of easing up until next weekend.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO