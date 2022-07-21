The White House says it's been preparing for months for the possibility the President could contract Covid-19
CNN’s MJ Lee...www.cnn.com
CNN’s MJ Lee...www.cnn.com
So are they admitting that the “vax” will NOT prevent COVID? biden has said on many occasion that if you take the jab you will NOT get COVID. Another lie, I guess
Brilliant tactic!Reporters: So did you talk to Saudi about the DEATH OF THE REPORTER?? Biden: “ yes I did” Reporters: are you sure? Because no one can verify you did? Biden: Walks away from microphone, and now has Covid, can’t talk to the press or answer anymore questions for a few weeks, lmao
Nah! This was the plan from Day 1. Once joe became sick, eventually he will be too ill to continue his presidency. Then Harris takes over and Nancy becomes VP. Something mysterious will happen to Harris and then Nancy becomes dictator.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 147