Boundary County, ID

Endangered missing person alert issued for man last seen in North Idaho

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Idaho State Police have issued an endangered missing person alert regarding a 76-year-old man who was last seen early Thursday morning in the state's northernmost county.

Robert Wayne Swindle was last seen between midnight and 1 a.m. in Boundary County, state police said.

Swindle has partially balding white hair and a beard and stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 160 to 175 pounds, state police said.

"He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and possibly a T-shirt. He may be shirtless and shoeless," state police said.

Search crews and police have been searching for Swindle in the Deep Creek Loop area of Boundary County since around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

If you have any information on Swindle's whereabouts please call 911.

Idaho State Journal

