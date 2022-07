WWE’s latest SEC filings revealed the full cost of payments Vince McMahon made to allegedly quiet incidents of sexual misconduct, and it’s several million dollars higher than any previous report. As noted by CNBC, the figure cited by WWE is $14.6 million: $2.6 million more than the Wall Street Journal had uncovered in the second of its two bombshell stories detailing the full extent of Vince McMahon’s efforts to cover up alleged affairs and misconduct with multiple women who were former WWE employees. The payments are having a direct effect on WWE’s required financial reporting, as the company said it would need...

WWE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO