AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County’s first HomeGoods is slated to open this fall, according to Mayor Ron Anders. The home decor discount store is a favorite shopping destination. The space is under construction at Flint’s Crossing Shopping Center along Opelika Road across from the Auburn Mall. An official grand opening date has yet to be set, but Anders says it will happen soon.

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO