Baton Rouge, LA

Honestly excited for the LSU vs Southern Tailgate

 4 days ago

The food, atmosphere, and having the opportunity for the city as well as the whole state to come together to watch two traditional programs and awesome bands. Only time I ever saw fights at UL tailgating is when Southern visited... Member since Aug 2020. 778 posts. Posted on 7/21/22...

Just a few pics from this afternoons Maravich Statue unveiling

Suggestion- change thread title to mention Pete Maravich. I couldnt get into the private party in the PMAC so I split without getting a picture of the back. But Pete is throwing one of his CLASSIC behind the back passes to Apple Sanders. Or somebody.... LSU Fan. USVI. Member since...
LSU is Getting Some Love on ESPN.com

LSU (+5000) Again: If ... this much change can produce a contender. First-year head coach Brian Kelly could start around five transfers on offense (including QB) and six on defense (including the entire secondary). New blood was a must for a team that slipped dramatically after its 2019 national title, but how long does it take for that many new players to jell?
Shelton Sampson Jr will visit LSU Friday before heading to A&M

I see him coming to the good guys. Jimbo will try to buy Sampson obviously, but I think we give him an attractive package and the ability to be a hometown hero. CHS does a great job pushing their big players to LSU. Unlike UHigh and other BR schools. I’m not worried about this one.
Brian Kelly on LSU fans and accountability

Nice to have a head coach who stresses preparation and practices what he preaches on accountability across the board not only for his players, but for him and his staff. Will be quite the contrast from having to listen to a predictable broken record of excuses on preparation and "gotta get better".
LSU Vs Tennessee destined to be a day game?

CBS already announced that weekend as double header and Tamu vs Bama will be night game. That leaves our game or auburn Georgia as the 2:30. Was really hoping we could have Tennessee as a night game since it will probably be our second best home game all year but it looks iffy. Anyone else see if different?
Tigers hosting the Bayou Splash this weekend

Y'all aren't going to like it but they're having a pool party. As well at jet skis. Waiting on the attendees to get sent over to me. I'll add snippets as the come. I love this! BK- anything you can do I can do better. I'm getting some bad vibes...
Northeast High grad enters second year as softball coach at Southern University

Family and Zachary ties run deep for Southern coach Brittney Williams. Editor's Note: Finding local sports topics over the summer can sometimes be a difficult task, as no one is in school and everyone is preparing for the next season. Fortunately, there are three incredible women from Zachary who are leading major college athletic programs that have a story to tell from when they competed at the collegiate level, paid their dues and now find themselves leading major college athletic programs.
LSU Lands Commitment From 2024 Four-Star TE Tayvion Galloway

Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway of the class of 2024 announced his commitment to LSU on Saturday. The 6-5, 230-pound prospect from Chillicothe, Ohio is rated the No. 4 tight end in the country for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. The Tigers now have four verbal commitments for...
Curious Louisiana: When did LSU integrate its student body?

Murphy Bell, Melvin Patrick, Freya Anderson and Louis Morgan, from left, were the first Black students to attend Robert E. Lee High School in Baton Rouge on Sept. 3, 1963. The following summer, Anderson (now Freya Rivers) attended LSU after winning a federal court case allowing her and other Black students...
Gordon Mckernan speaks on backpack giveaway for Louisiana students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Gordon McKernan sat down with FOX 48 to speak more on his firm’s backpack giveaway; ensuring over 1000 students receive school supplies for this coming year. Where are you from?. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born and raised. What motivated you to do this backpack program?
Todd Graves is buying one ticket on behalf of each of his 50,000 employees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The founder of Raising Cane’s is buying a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his employees as the jackpot grows to the fourth-largest prize ever. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, July 26. Lottery officials have raised the grand prize to $810 million. The prize has grown large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.
BREC invites the public to take to the waters for a Sunset Paddle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- If you’re in the capital area and you’re looking to end the summer with a relaxing, water-based excursion, the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) may have just what you’re looking for. BREC is inviting the public...
Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA

