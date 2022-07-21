ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Groene feels ‘vindicated’ after AG declines to prosecute for pictures of staffer

By Aaron Sanderford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte will not be prosecuted for taking photos of a female staffer without her knowledge, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said Thursday. Attorney General Doug Peterson’s spokeswoman, Suzanne Gage, said a Nebraska State Patrol investigation found “insufficient evidence to...

