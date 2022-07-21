Can’t Wait for Rings of Power? The Extended Lord of the Rings Blu-Ray Box Set Is 55% Off Today

Click here to read the full article.

Between the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and Comic-Con announcements, excitement is building for the upcoming Prime Video series. In order to watch Rings of Power , all you need to do is sign up for Prime Video, where the series will be released one episode at a time starting September 2, 2022.

In the meantime, it’s the perfect time for a Lord of the Rings marathon.

Okay, so there’s never a bad time for a LOTR marathon, but that’s exactly why you should take advantage of this deal.

For a limited time, the Lord of the Rings Blu-Ray Box Set: Extended Editions is 55% off via Amazon Prime:



Buy: Lord of the Rings Extended Edition Blu-Ray Box Set $53.60 (orig. $119.98) 55% OFF

This discount brings the price down to just $53.60. This Blu-Ray box set includes the extended director’s cuts of The Fellowhip of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King, the movies that make up Peter Jackson’s beloved trilogy. We’ve got all the details on this box set deal below.

Why This Lord of the Rings Box Set Is Such a Great Deal

To the average person, the extra-long extended editions of The Lord of the Rings movies might seem excessively long. But for loyal Tolkein fans, they’re not long enough. In total, the three extended editions add up to 11 hours and 21 glorious minutes of orc-bashing, Gandalf-loving fun.

In addition, this Blue-Ray box set includes nine special-feature discs loaded with over 26 hours of bonus material . For true LOTR fans, this is a deal you don’t want to miss.



Buy: Lord of the Rings Extended Edition Blu-Ray Box Set $53.60 (orig. $119.98) 55% OFF

Also Consider: Lord of the Rings 4K Box Set: Extended + Theatrical Edition

Looking for the theatrical versions and the extended versions? Then you can also save on a 4K box set that includes both the extended and original theatrical cuts of these movies. This box set is discounted by 30%.



Buy: Lord of the Rings 4K Box Set: Extended + Theatrical $62.99 (orig. $89.99) 30% OFF