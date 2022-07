PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting at a west Phoenix bar. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting a shooting at the Purple Turtle Bar and Grill in west Phoenix near 51st Ave. and Indian School Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man identified to be Angel Carillo, 22, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO