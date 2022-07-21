ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

See the best cosplayers at 2022 Comic-Con, from Spider-Man, Thor, and more

By Chris Cosgrove
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans are putting their best cosplay on display...

ew.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Officially Announced by Marvel Studios at Comic-Con 2022

The future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes became more clear during the Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where the titles of the next two Avengers movies were revealed. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Both films revealed at the panel, and if those titles are any indication of what's to come then the premiere superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be dealing with threats that would make Thanos and the Black Order blush. The announcements mark the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame, which marked the final appearances of Captain America, Black Widow, and Iron Man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IGN

Marvel Studios: MCU Hall H Panel Reactions Pt. 2 | San Diego Comic Con 2022

IGN is Live at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 with a breakdown of the Marvel Studios Hall H panel where they showed off first looks at Secret Invasion and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania! Kang the Conqueror, anyone? For all the MCU announcements coming out of Marvel's Hall H panel at SDCC, keep it here on IGN and we might just be able to talk about Namor, the X-Men and what's next for Phase 4, Phase 5 and 6!
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Fantastic 4: Marvel Fans Anticipate Comic-Con Cast Announcement

Is Marvel's first family coming to Comic-Con? Studio chief Kevin Feige confirmed Marvel Studios would return to San Diego for the first time since 2019, where Feige took the stage at Hall H to tease Marvel's X-Men and Fantastic Four reboots. With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel has checked off the timeline it announced this month three years ago, which included Black Widow, movies starring new heroes Shang-Chi and Eternals, and Disney+ series WandaVision and Loki. Now that Marvel has introduced multiversal members of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are turning their attention to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Polygon

She-Hulk is joined by Daredevil in new trailer from San Diego Comic Con 2022

She-Hulk is heading into the courtroom in the newest trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming series. The trailer, released at San Diego Comic-Con, shows Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as a few of the show’s many guest actors like Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Mark Ruffalo. She-Hulk is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 17.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham Animated Movie Announced

Doom is coming to Gotham City. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment revealed Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, a new DC Animated Movie with a Lovecraftian horror twist, during a San Diego Comic-Con panel. The direct-to-video feature is one of four animated DC movies set for 2023: Warner Bros.' home entertainment division also announced RWBY/Justice League and DC Universe Movies Legion of Super-Heroes and Justice League: Warworld. Publicist Gary Miereanu broke the news at the Comic-Con world premiere of the animated Green Lantern: Beware My Power in San Diego.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Batwheels’ Rolls Out First Teaser, Sets ‘Secret Origin’ Prequel For September – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Gas prices may be sky high, but that’s not stopping the debut of Batwheels, DC’s first animated Batman preschool series. DC’s “Comics are Fun for Everyone” panel today at San Diego Comic-Con gave attendees a sneak peek teaser for the series. It introduced fans to the crime-fighting Batwheels team – Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (The Bat Truck). Besides the teaser, Batwheels also announced a half-hour origin special on Batman Day, Saturday, Sept. 17. The origin show will exclusively bow on Cartoonito on HBO Max, and premiere later on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network....
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Cosplay#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info
AFP

Disney announces two new Marvel 'Avengers' films at Comic-Con

Disney announced a slew of Marvel superhero movies including two new "Avengers" films Saturday at Comic-Con, as it offered screaming fans an emotional first glimpse at its upcoming "Black Panther" sequel. - Marvel A-listers - Other Marvel films announced Saturday by Disney at the world's most famous pop culture gathering included "Thunderbolts" and "Fantastic Four," both due in 2024.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Entertainment Weekly

Meet the Targaryens: House of the Dragon stars stun in EW's royal portrait gallery

Welcome back to Westeros, though this isn't the same medieval land of dire wolves and white walkers you may remember. HBO is going back 200 hundred years before the events of its Emmy-winning fantasy sensation Game of Thrones with House of the Dragon, the new prequel series coming Aug. 21. There, we'll find ourselves at the height of Targaryen rule in Westeros, a time of great decadence, wealth, peace, and, of course, dragons. It's also the calm before a great storm comes to tear it all down: the Dance of the Dragons, a gruesome civil war that breaks out amongst the thriving House Targaryen over — what else? — succession of the Iron Throne.
ENTERTAINMENT
CNET

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Highlights: MCU Phase 5, Ant-Man, All the Trailers

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is happening right now, which means news, trailers and teasers for upcoming films, TV shows, games, toys and more. Here's a selection of highlights, as we pick some of the coolest stuff to inject into your eyes direct from SDCC 2022. We'll keep adding more as the panels unfold through the weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con

Dwayne Johnson went a few steps beyond merely teasing his long-awaited “Black Adam” movie at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. Ever the showman, Johnson brought a new traile r for the DC Comics superhero film and some flashy technology, lighting up the biggest room at the annual fan convention all while in costume. But he had another big reveal too: Johnson told the 6,000-some people in the audience that they could see “Black Adam” in IMAX for free with the help of the ticketing service Fandango. The character Black Adam has the powers of the ancient gods and has been entombed for some 5,000 years before being released into the modern world. In the trailer he says his powers are “a curse, not a gift.” Set for an Oct. 21 theatrical release, “Black Adam” reunites Johnson with his “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra. It also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, all of whom joined Johnson and Collet-Serra for the panel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Batwheels Trailer Released by HBO Max

Warner Bros. Animation has released the first trailer for Batwheels, the upcoming animated series geared towards preschool aged viewers. The trailer was released as part of DC Comic's "Comics are Fun for Everyone" panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday where it was also revealed that a half-hour special, Secret Origins of the Batwheels, is set to debut on September 17th — Batman Day — on Cartoonito on HBO Max and will debut later on Cartoonito on Cartoon. Network. You can check out the footage for yourself below.
COMICS
epicstream.com

MCU's Adam Warlock Actor Will Poulter Confirms Attendance in Marvel Studios' Panel for SDCC

Despite a recent report that Marvel Studios will be holding all major announcements for D23, fans are keeping their hopes up that the studio would still reveal major surprises from several upcoming films for San Diego Comic-Con, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — set to be the franchise’s final film. Now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s newcomer recently shared that the threequel already wrapped up filming, and surprisingly confirmed attendance at SDCC.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Comic-Con: Creators’ Contracts and Controlling IP Focus of Zestworld Panel

“The guy that delivers lunch makes more money on the movie than we do,” said writer and artist Jimmy Palmiotti, summing up the situation of comic book creators signing Hollywood deals that pay them little while corporations rake in billions.  The topic of creators getting a share of what they create was front and center Friday at Comic-Con during a panel titled “The Importance of Comic Creators Owning Their Own IP.”More from The Hollywood ReporterLupita Nyong'o Says Making 'Wakanda Forever' Was "Therapeutic" After Losing "Our King Chadwick Boseman"'Mayans M.C.' Scores Fifth-Season Renewal at FXComic-Con: 'Wakanda Forever' Pop! Figures Coming From Funko...
COMICS
Complex

Everything Disney Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is going down this weekend and Disney’s prepared to unleash plenty of good news for fans. It has been a while since comic book fans were able to come together under one roof to celebrate the upcoming movies, TV shows, toy releases, and more. Disney and Marvel had a lot in store for fans this time around, sharing news and updates about all the content arriving in theaters, Disney+, Hulu, and other platforms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy