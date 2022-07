COVID numbers continue to rise in Yakima County as omicron BA.5 becomes the most common strain in the state. A report released by the Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday showed the BA.5 omicron subvariant took less than a month to become the state’s most common strain. The variant, which made up about 4.3% of COVID cases in the state at the beginning of June, quickly grew to account for 54.7% of cases by early July.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO