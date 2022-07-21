Photos: Celebrities spotted at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — Celebrities have descended upon San Diego Comic-Con, many speaking on panels for upcoming movies and television shows at the city’s first full-scale pop culture convention since 2019.

On Thursday, the first full day of the event, CBS’s “Ghosts” panel featured cast members Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long and Sheila Carrasco.

At Paramount +’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel, castmembers Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin spoke onstage, and Sarah Michelle Gellar made a surprise appearance.

Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine were among those who spoke at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel.

“Star Trek”‘s original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, attended a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M at Theatre Box.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: William Shatner attends the William Shatner handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Theatre Box on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Regé-Jean Page speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, and Tiffany Smith speak onstage at the “Masters of the Universe: 40 Years” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Hugh Grant speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Sasheer Zamata speaks onstage at Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Mike Judge and Paul Scheer speak onstage at the “Beavis and Butt-Head” Do Comic-Con panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Michelle Rodriguez speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Tyler Hoechlin speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Tyler Posey speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Sarah Michelle Gellar speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, and Rebecca Wisocky speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Asher Grodman and Román Zaragoza speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Richie Moriarty and Danielle Pinnock speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, and Richie Moriarty speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Michael Satrazemis, from left,Terry Crews, Danny Ramirez and Samantha Morton participate in a panel for “Tales of the Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tyroe Muhafidin attends a press line for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Stephen Colbert, from left, Morfydd Clark, Charles Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Tristan Gravelle, Lloyd Owen and Ema Horvath attend a panel for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Greg Nicotero, left, and Norman Reedus attend a panel for “The Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Scott M. Gimple, from left, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln attend a panel for “The Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Keanu Reeves, left, and Matt Kindt attend a panel for “BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lauren Ridloff attends a panel for “The Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lauren Moore, from left, Norihiro Hayashida, Toshio Furukawa and Christopher Sabat attend a panel for “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

