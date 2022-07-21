Photos: Celebrities spotted at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — Celebrities have descended upon San Diego Comic-Con, many speaking on panels for upcoming movies and television shows at the city’s first full-scale pop culture convention since 2019.
On Thursday, the first full day of the event, CBS’s “Ghosts” panel featured cast members Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long and Sheila Carrasco.
SAN DIEGO – At San Diego’s famed downtown Comic-Con, attendees come dressed to impress — and in some cases, to fend off a fleet of X-wing Rebel starfighters. In any case, organizers expect them to come out this week in the tens of thousands, descending upon the San Diego Convention Center for the first full celebration of Comic-Con since 2019. It is an annual ritual for the masses, a monument to all things pop culture and a boon for hoteliers and downtown businesses starved, like many places, in the fallout of pandemic.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An actress who just recently made her debut on the big screen has died, authorities confirmed. Shonka Dukureh, 44, was found dead in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment Thursday morning. One of her two children found her unresponsive and ran to a neighbor for...
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is happening right now, which means news, trailers and teasers for upcoming films, TV shows, games, toys and more. Here's a selection of highlights, as we pick some of the coolest stuff to inject into your eyes direct from SDCC 2022. We'll keep adding more as the panels unfold through the weekend.
The homeless people in Los Angeles were removed from their camps last week to clear roads and make space for the arrival of the World Leaders for the Summit of the Americas. A picture depicting homelessness in Los Angeles, California.Frederic J Brown / AFP.
American actor James Caan, best known for his role in “The Godfather,” died on July 6, 2022 at the age of 82. He had a net worth of roughly $20 million, according to multiple sources including Celebrity Net Worth. Find: How Rich Are Tom Hanks, Renée Zellweger and...
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con.
Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display.
The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.
Black Adam...
Hollywood actor James Caan is known for his fantastic work in films like The Godfather, Misery, and Elf, among many others. Unfortunately, Caan died on July 6, 2022, leaving fans to wonder who will take over his real estate. Now, we’re taking a look at James Caan’s Beverly Hills mansion he sold for almost $4 million.
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave.
To the relief of many San Diego renters, the red-hot housing market has begun to show signs of cooling over the last month. Median one-bedroom rent in San Diego was $2,320 for the month of June, according to online rental platform Zumper.
SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are searching for a missing woman last seen in the Egger Highlands neighborhood in early July. Nineteen-year-old Samantha Barba was last seen on July 6 leaving her home around 6:15 a.m. and police say she is considered “at-risk” due to medical concerns.
A pilot was was pulled from wreckage after a plane crashed into the ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach, officials said Friday. The Huntington Beach Fire Department responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. to assist California State Parks with the downed aircraft south of Beach Boulevard, officials said on Twitter.
Buffy Summers is headed to the Wolf Pack. Sarah Michelle Gellar made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con at the end of the Teen Wolf panel in Hall H on Thursday, revealing the news that she is joining the Paramount+ offshoot as a star and executive producer. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared that she was "excited" to join the Teen Wolf family.
Click here to read the full article. In what didn’t come as a shocker today at San Diego Comic-Con: Keanu Reeves crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel where his John Wick: Chapter 4 Chad Stahelski director was a panelist.
And they showed the first trailer from the Lionsgate movie which doesn’t hit theaters until March 24, 2023. The pic’s title? Simply John Wick.
“Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here,” said Reeves.
Stahelski and Reeves said the fourthquel takes place in five locales: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan.
Trailer opens with Reeves’ John Wick punching a roped pole.
There’s a voiceover asking John,...
