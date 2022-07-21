ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Celebrities spotted at Comic-Con

By Christy Simeral
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Celebrities have descended upon San Diego Comic-Con, many speaking on panels for upcoming movies and television shows at the city’s first full-scale pop culture convention since 2019.

On Thursday, the first full day of the event, CBS’s “Ghosts” panel featured cast members Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long and Sheila Carrasco.

At Paramount +’s “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel, castmembers Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin spoke onstage, and Sarah Michelle Gellar made a surprise appearance.

Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine were among those who spoke at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel.

“Star Trek”‘s original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, attended a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M at Theatre Box.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: William Shatner attends the William Shatner handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Theatre Box on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Regé-Jean Page speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, and Tiffany Smith speak onstage at the “Masters of the Universe: 40 Years” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Hugh Grant speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Sasheer Zamata speaks onstage at Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Mike Judge and Paul Scheer speak onstage at the “Beavis and Butt-Head” Do Comic-Con panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Michelle Rodriguez speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Tyler Hoechlin speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Tyler Posey speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Sarah Michelle Gellar speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, and Rebecca Wisocky speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Asher Grodman and Román Zaragoza speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Richie Moriarty and Danielle Pinnock speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, and Richie Moriarty speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
    Michael Satrazemis, from left,Terry Crews, Danny Ramirez and Samantha Morton participate in a panel for “Tales of the Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Tyroe Muhafidin attends a press line for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)
    Stephen Colbert, from left, Morfydd Clark, Charles Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Tristan Gravelle, Lloyd Owen and Ema Horvath attend a panel for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Greg Nicotero, left, and Norman Reedus attend a panel for “The Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Scott M. Gimple, from left, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln attend a panel for “The Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Keanu Reeves, left, and Matt Kindt attend a panel for “BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Lauren Ridloff attends a panel for “The Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Lauren Moore, from left, Norihiro Hayashida, Toshio Furukawa and Christopher Sabat attend a panel for “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Check out FOX5SanDiego.com’s full guide to what to know about this year’s Comic-Con .

Gallery: See the splashiest cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – At San Diego’s famed downtown Comic-Con, attendees come dressed to impress — and in some cases, to fend off a fleet of X-wing Rebel starfighters. In any case, organizers expect them to come out this week in the tens of thousands, descending upon the San Diego Convention Center for the first full celebration of Comic-Con since 2019. It is an annual ritual for the masses, a monument to all things pop culture and a boon for hoteliers and downtown businesses starved, like many places, in the fallout of pandemic.
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Highlights: MCU Phase 5, Ant-Man, All the Trailers

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is happening right now, which means news, trailers and teasers for upcoming films, TV shows, games, toys and more. Here's a selection of highlights, as we pick some of the coolest stuff to inject into your eyes direct from SDCC 2022. We'll keep adding more as the panels unfold through the weekend.
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
