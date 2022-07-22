ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Most Wanted: Metro Police release their Top 10 list

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVeT4_0goKUeol00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – LAS Vegas Metro Police on Thursday released a list of their 10 Most Wanted fugitives

The list:

- Keenik Carter: child abuse or neglect
- Luawna Blazer: two counts -- burglary of a business, attempted burglary - Byron Moore: owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a gun with an altered serial number
- Thomas Joe Jr.: assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property ($250-$5,000)
- Rickey Barnett: burglary of a motor vehicle
- Michael Ross: two counts -- assault with a deadly weapon
- Enrique Sabido: carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession/receiving/transfer of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools
- Erica Hagan: DUI resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident
- Destin Clark: discharging a gun in a prohibited area
- Nacho Hinojosa Garcia: attempted murder of a police officer

Police emphasize that you should not "approach or attempt to apprehend a wanted person," but tips leading to an arrest may make you eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at Crimestoppersofnv.com .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
KTNV

Car loses control and hits RTC bus in East Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a crash occurred at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane around 2:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said that a Chrysler was driving east on Charleston when it was clipped by a Solara at the intersection of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Moore
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident on Pinto Lane [Las Vegas, NV]

LAS VEGAS, NV (July 22, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, one man was pronounced dead following a hit-and-run accident on Pinto Lane. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:48 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the on-ramp from I-15 to Pinto Lane. At this time, the events leading up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Advanced DNA technology narrows down unsolved Las Vegas homicides

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department works with a lab in Texas that provides advanced DNA testing. Othram Labs has helped LVMPD detectives solve multiple decades-old cold cases over the last year. The lab is working with the department on a number of cold cases....
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Wanted#Las Vegas#Las Vegas Metro Police#Crimestoppersofnv Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
402
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy