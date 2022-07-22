Most Wanted: Metro Police release their Top 10 list
Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – LAS Vegas Metro Police on Thursday released a list of their 10 Most Wanted fugitives
The list:
- Keenik Carter: child abuse or neglect
- Luawna Blazer: two counts -- burglary of a business, attempted burglary - Byron Moore: owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a gun with an altered serial number
- Thomas Joe Jr.: assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property ($250-$5,000)
- Rickey Barnett: burglary of a motor vehicle
- Michael Ross: two counts -- assault with a deadly weapon
- Enrique Sabido: carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession/receiving/transfer of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools
- Erica Hagan: DUI resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident
- Destin Clark: discharging a gun in a prohibited area
- Nacho Hinojosa Garcia: attempted murder of a police officer
Police emphasize that you should not "approach or attempt to apprehend a wanted person," but tips leading to an arrest may make you eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at Crimestoppersofnv.com .
