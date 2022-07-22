Most Wanted: Metro Police release their Top 10 list

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – LAS Vegas Metro Police on Thursday released a list of their 10 Most Wanted fugitives

The list:

- Keenik Carter: child abuse or neglect

- Luawna Blazer: two counts -- burglary of a business, attempted burglary - Byron Moore: owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a gun with an altered serial number

- Thomas Joe Jr.: assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property ($250-$5,000)

- Rickey Barnett: burglary of a motor vehicle

- Michael Ross: two counts -- assault with a deadly weapon

- Enrique Sabido: carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession/receiving/transfer of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools

- Erica Hagan: DUI resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident

- Destin Clark: discharging a gun in a prohibited area

- Nacho Hinojosa Garcia: attempted murder of a police officer

Police emphasize that you should not "approach or attempt to apprehend a wanted person," but tips leading to an arrest may make you eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at Crimestoppersofnv.com .