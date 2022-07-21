ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New warrant issued for election-denying Colorado clerk

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. A new arrest warrant was issued Thursday, July 21, 2022, for Mesa County Clerk Peters, less than a week after the embattled official convinced a judge not to send her back to jail for improperly traveling out of state while awaiting trial on felony charges. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A new arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Colorado’s election-denying clerk, less than a week after the embattled official convinced a judge not to send her back to jail for improperly traveling out of state while awaiting trial on felony charges.

The warrant was issued for Tina Peters’ arrest after authorities say she violated another term of her $25,000 bail — a prohibition on contacting workers at the Mesa County elections office, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported.

Peters is under indictment in a break-in of the county’s election system to search for evidence of former President Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories. A judge barred Peters from overseeing last year’s local elections or this year’s.

Peters lost her bid for the Republican Party nomination for Colorado Secretary of State last month. After the Secretary of State’s office told her she was not entitled to a hand recount under the law, Peters contacted dozens of county election offices asking them to do their own. One of those, authorities said, was Mesa County’s in violation of her release.

Last week, Peters’ attorneys convinced a judge not to send her back to jail for traveling to Nevada to speak to a conference of conservative sheriffs — a violation of the terms of her release, which prohibited her from leaving the state without approval. But her attorneys said they were to blame for the trip because they didn’t tell her not to travel.

David. Zandes
3d ago

how much is the bail this time. This woman thinks she's above the law. She has already demonstrated she is a flight risk so NO BAIL.

fuck maga
3d ago

she acts just like her idol Poor lose Donald Trump. She's just like the rest of the people who want to destroy democracy. All those kind of people should be locked up for treason. The new republican party is becoming the new communist party. Like it or not those are the facts when you try to destroy what do many men and women have gave thier lives to defend.

Reasonable Person
3d ago

Lock her up until court. She is mocking the courts with her criminal behavior.

