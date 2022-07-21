ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Oak, TX

East Texas officers train to respond to school shooting with ballistic shields

KTRE
 3 days ago

The City of White Oak is asking for residents to cut back on their water usage. They have activated their five-stage water conservation plan, and officials want residents to voluntarily conserve now before...

easttexasradio.com

Five Dead In Smith County Crash

Five people were killed Friday in a head-on collision on Highway 110 North in Smith County. All passengers from both cars involved are dead. The passengers of the Dodge Charger were 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, and 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., both of Tyler. The passengers of the Chevy Tahoe were 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca and one juvenile from Mexico. According to investigators, the Charger was traveling at an excessive speed on the wrong side of the road.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
Tyler, TX
KTRE

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Officials search for east Texas teen missing for months

MARSHALL, Texas — Officials declared 16-year-old Talya Jones of Marshall, Texas missing. Talya was last seen on April 2 with blond braids, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said. NCMEC did not provide a description of what Talya was last seen wearing. Talya is black and stands...
MARSHALL, TX
ketk.com

Overton VFD vending machine robbed for the third time

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said. “To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.
OVERTON, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

5 killed in head-on collision on East Texas highway

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a car driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway in East Texas early Friday collided with an SUV, killing all five people in the vehicles. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the collision happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Texas highway 110 about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Tyler and 85 miles east of Dallas.
TYLER, TX
bobgermanylaw.com

Tyler, MS – Five Dead in Pre-Dawn Crash at Van Hwy and CR-48

At about 5:00 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-car collision in the area of County Road 48 and Van Highway just outside of Tyler. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed until after 10:00 a.m. Officials on the scene confirmed five fatalities. The names...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KLTV

Witness describes scene of five-person fatality

Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan's Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market. For the fifth day of National Zoo Keeper Week, veterinarian technician McKenzie Easley gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for the health and wellbeing of the animals at Caldwell Zoo.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Bond set for suspect in Longview murder

Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan's Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market. For the fifth day of National Zoo Keeper Week, veterinarian technician McKenzie Easley gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to care for the health and wellbeing of the animals at Caldwell Zoo.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Something blue: Harrison Co. deputies help send off newlyweds in style

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a wedding earlier in July, not by the way most people think. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that two deputies were in attendance working security and wanted to partake in the “send-off” for the newly-weds. The two deputies decided what better way for the bride and groom to exit the wedding than in the backseat of the patrol unit.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County maintenance causes lane closures this week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Flaggers will be controlling traffic on FM 2207 this week as crews perform maintenance in Gregg County causing lane closures. According to TxDOT, starting this week, crews will be working on a blade level up, base repairs and edging operations on FM 2207. Maintenance will be northbound and southbound from […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 dead after shooting on Arthur Street in Longview

The City of White Oak is asking for residents to cut back on their water usage. They have activated their five-stage water conservation plan, and officials want residents to voluntarily conserve now before citations and fines come into play.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police find meth, illegal pills during search warrant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A woman was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday after a joint task force, composed of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, the Jacksonville Police Department and the Bullard Police Department, found several illegal substances during a search warrant. The force executed a narcotics search warrant on Ardis Street, where they managed to […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
scttx.com

Mt. Herman Community Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

July 21, 2022 - State Highway 7 West was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on July 15, 2022, just under seven miles from Center in the Mt. Herman community. Accoring to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, upon arrival just after 2:51pm the roadway was blocked by two passenger vehicles involved in the crash. During investigation it was determined a grey 2010 Ford Edge driven by Angela Escobedo, 24, of Tenaha exited a private driveway onto State Highway 7 West preparing to turn west.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Tatum ISD announces death of senior from tragic car wreck

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Tatum ISD announced that a student died Friday morning in a tragic car wreck. Alexander Espinoza Tirado was a senior who attended Tatum ISD since pre-k and was on the high school soccer team. “For those of you who knew Alexander, we ask that you...
TATUM, TX

