Montgomery, AL

MPD Restructures Leadership, Promotes From Within

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday MPD Chief Darryl Albert alongside Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announced a restructuring of department leadership. The move comes 115 days after Chief Albert began working, Albert says every conversation and interaction...

