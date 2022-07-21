MPD Restructures Leadership, Promotes From Within

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed joined 11 other mayors across the country in contributing data on the manufacturers of guns used in crimes for a report released Wednesday. The top manufacturer of recovered crime guns was a Glock in 9 of the 12 reporting cities. On average, over 1.5 times more Glocks were recovered than the second leading manufacturer in each of those nine cities. Five gun manufacturers accounted for over half of the recovered crime guns: Glock (16.6 percent), Taurus (12.4 percent), Smith & Wesson (11.8 percent), Ruger (6.5 percent), and Polymer80 (3.8 percent). Collectively across this sample of 12 cities, these five manufacturers accounted for nearly 10,000 recovered crime guns in 2021.

