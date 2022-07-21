ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Child safety seat checks on Friday

By KHQA Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Parents and caregivers can get their child car seats professionally checked out to...

KWQC

Police: 1 dead after stabbing in Downtown Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Macomb Police are investigating a fatal stabbing. According to the police department’s Facebook post, an altercation in the downtown Square led to a person being stabbed. Police confirm one person is dead. The victim’s identity has not been released. Police have not released how...
MACOMB, IL
2 injured when pickup plows into Macon diner

MACON, Mo. — Two people were injured Friday when a pickup truck accidentally plowed through the side of a northeast Missouri diner. It happened around 10 a.m. at the Star 63 Family Restaurant on Highway 63 in Macon. The business posted on its Facebook page Friday that there had...
MACON, MO
One person dead after stabbing in Macomb

MACOMB, IL (KHQA) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a fatal stabbing in Macomb's downtown square. Investigators are still working on this case and gathering evidence, but police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The WIU...
MACOMB, IL
Pen City Current

Sheriff's deputies pull stranded family off Mississippi

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Sheriff's deputies deployed the new Lee County Sheriff's Department rescue boat on Thursday night to pull in a stranded family. At about 10:45 p.m., LeeComm was contacted about the family on a pontoon that was floating south on the Mississippi River. The Montrose Police Department...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Employers Healthcare Coalition hosts health & wellness expo

QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — The Employers Healthcare Coalition of Quincy held the first annual Adams County Health & Wellness Expo this weekend. The event took place inside the Oakley-Lindsey Center and featured booths from Quincy Medical Group, Blessing Health System and Kohl Wholesale and others. There was also a...
QUINCY, IL
QPD Blotter for July 20, 2022

Laura Tittsworth reported her 17 Ford was entered and her purse was stolen. The subject tried to use her debit card on the same day. 104. Conrad Peters reported that someone tried to cash checks on his mothers account at Mercantile on 7/7/22. 104. Kevin Cole (50) 514 N. 14th...
QUINCY, IL
Dog Days of Summer event back at Quincy Town Center

QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — On Saturday, the Quincy Towncenter was not only filled with shoppers, but lots of furry, four-legged friends. After the pandemic canceled the event the past two years the dog days of summer event made its triumphant return. Different breeds of dogs competed in several different...
QUINCY, IL
ShredFest returns to Hannibal Ramp Park

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — After a two-year absence, ShredFest is returning to the Hannibal Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park. The extreme sports competition and exhibition will be Saturday, July 30. ShredFest is a family fun day at the park; extreme athletes can participate in the contests and spectators can...
HANNIBAL, MO
WCU garage headed for the wrecking ball

QUINCY — The owner of WCU Tower Corporation says demolition to the parking garage at 5th and Jersey will begin soon, once the permitting paperwork gets through the City of Quincy. Lynn Wiewel of WCU Tower Corp. said the company accepted the low bid from a St. Louis demolition...
QUINCY, IL
1440 WROK

The Top 10 Redneck Towns in Illinois, Let’s Get-Er-Done!

Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
ILLINOIS STATE
Blues in the District celebrates 25 years

QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Blues in the Districts has been around for many years and tonight, they celebrated all the good times. This family friendly free event has been going on for 25 years and counting. Blues in the District hosts around 1K-2K people who come out to enjoy...
QUINCY, IL
Local city can't buy new trucks due to supply issues

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Vehicle supply chain issues are hitting the city of Hannibal hard. The city needs to buy several new trucks, but they’ve had an extremely difficult time doing so. The city placed an order for a truck two separate times now, but the orders were...
HANNIBAL, MO
We saw her light - over and over again

I had planned on writing today's piece on a baseball player named Juan Soto who last week turned down $441 million to play baseball for the next 15 years in Washington. I just can't get around turning down that kind of money. At that point don't you just hire a swing coach and a personal trainer and focus on being the greatest baseball player ever? There's nothing else to worry about except getting to the Hall of Fame.
FORT MADISON, IA
Real estate transfers in Hancock County for June 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Hulls Family Trust sold a 41.07-acre farm in Sonora to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Task force makes FM arrest

FORT MADISON - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on Misdemeanor drug charges. Lori Marie Vincent, age 52, of Fort Madison, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2700 blk of Ave. O in Fort Madison. Vincent is charged with one count of possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of cocaine, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam schedule IV controlled substance), a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
FORT MADISON, IA
Meller says property worth just under $700K

FORT MADISON - With the donation of the former Iowan motel property to the county now finalized, work will get underway to get the property ready for repurposing. Glen Meller, of Meller Excavating and Circle M, Inc., said Thursday he has had the property appraised and he said with the structure now taken down, the property was appraised at close to $700,000 for the 8-acre parcel.
FORT MADISON, IA

